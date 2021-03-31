AUD/USD – NZD/USD

AUDUSD topped exactly at the head & shoulders neckline at 7660/80 & crashed 60pips.

NZDUSD tests first resistance at 7015/25 & this is key to direction today. Outlookremains negative.

Daily analysis

AUDUSD held just 9 pips above the the March low at 7575/65. A break below 7555 isexpected eventually (although not necessarily today) targeting 7535 & very strongsupport at 7520/10.

Gains are likely to be limited with minor resistance at 7625/35. Important resistanceat the head & shoulders neckline at 7660/80. Watch for a high for the week butshorts need stops above 7690.

NZDUSD still holding first resistance at 7015/25 as predicted. Unlikely now, but abreak higher can target strong resistance at 7060/70. Watch for a high for the day.However a break above 7080 opens the door to very strong resistance at 7135/45.

Minor support at last week’s low at 6950/40. A break below 6940 is likely eventuallytargeting 6910/00, perhaps as far as support at the 200 day moving average at6875/65.

Chart