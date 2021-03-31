AUD/USD – NZD/USD
AUDUSD topped exactly at the head & shoulders neckline at 7660/80 & crashed 60pips.
NZDUSD tests first resistance at 7015/25 & this is key to direction today. Outlookremains negative.
Daily analysis
AUDUSD held just 9 pips above the the March low at 7575/65. A break below 7555 isexpected eventually (although not necessarily today) targeting 7535 & very strongsupport at 7520/10.
Gains are likely to be limited with minor resistance at 7625/35. Important resistanceat the head & shoulders neckline at 7660/80. Watch for a high for the week butshorts need stops above 7690.
NZDUSD still holding first resistance at 7015/25 as predicted. Unlikely now, but abreak higher can target strong resistance at 7060/70. Watch for a high for the day.However a break above 7080 opens the door to very strong resistance at 7135/45.
Minor support at last week’s low at 6950/40. A break below 6940 is likely eventuallytargeting 6910/00, perhaps as far as support at the 200 day moving average at6875/65.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
