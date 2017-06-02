CAD/JPY 1H Chart: Channel Down

Comment: After posting attacks at the strong 88.68 area, which has proved its significance twice over the last year, CAD/JPY failed at the area once again and changed slopes of the downward trend-line to now sketch a descending channel pattern. The pair has lost quite some momentum and taken up a motion of much lesser steepness than before with a single false break above the upper trend-line at the very beginning of the track. The rate is currently on its way towards the upper boundary of the pattern at 86.82 and will fail there to remain inside the bounds of the pattern.

AUD/USD 1H Chart: Double Top

Comment: AUD/USD showed a major dive over the last couple of months, but managed to recover and almost return to levels of before it broke a flattish ascending channel in November 2016. The pair is now, however, showing signs of weakness again with a double top formation on the hourly chart. The top lies at 0.7693, while the neck-line is located at 0.7640 and is the current ultimate target of the short-term downward motion. The neckline is strengthened by a green Ichimoku cloud and could cause some consolidation before it is broken.

