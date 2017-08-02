CAD/HKD 1H Chart: Channel Down

Comment: CAD/HKD executed the slide it was supposed to, following a rising wedge a few days ago and managed to enter a channel down pattern while doing so. The pair has just broken the upper trend-line of the formation and would have to make a retracement of the broken trend-line around 5.8692. It might be the case that the rate has just made a correction that is far from the trend-line but could be enough for a surge to extend. Immediate resistance lies at 5.8913 and will open the way to 5.8989 when broken. A ranging motion could take over when the Ichimoku cloud is reached around 5.9000 but should not steal all of the momentum and will eventually let the pair soar.

AUD/USD 1H Chart: Channel Down

Comment: Following our previous analysis of the double top pattern for AUD/USD, some interesting developments have led to new signals on the hourly chart. The pair managed to break the neck-line of the pattern but failed to distance itself from it enough for us to gain a conclusive bearish signal, however, it went on to break the bottom boundary of the descending channel and showed some significant trend-lines. While the market is ranging after the break below the neck-line, we still see more bearish than bullish pressures on the chart and will look for a repeated break below the bottom boundary of the channel around 0.7618. The upper bound at 0.7640 and the lower one at 0.7618 will be the areas which will indicate whether the market remains bearish or turns to the bullish side.

