AUD - Australian Dollar
The Australian Dollar opens lower this morning drifting back below 0.78 US cents amid another surge in treasury yields. Local labour market data and unemployment printed well ahead of expectations writing in a 0.5% correction and dip below 6% to 5.8%. The blockbuster print is well ahead of RBA and broader market expectations and affords investors some confidence the recovery is well and truly on track, reducing the possibility interest rates will remain on hold beyond 2023. Having touched highs at 0.7850 the AUD was forced lower overnight in what was a delayed reaction across rates markets to Wednesday’s FOMC print. 10-year rates pushed through 1.7 to 1.75 for the first time in over 20 years as investors adjust expectations for higher rates and higher inflation. Slipping below 0.78 the AUD touched lows at 0.7750 before creeping back toward 0.7760.
The AUD remains vulnerable to swings in the underlying rates narrative and while there is scope the AUD will recapture a push toward 0.80 the currency will likely remain range bound through the near term bouncing between 0.7680 and 0.7850.
Key Movers
The USD managed to recoup half the losses suffered in the wake of the FOMC policy announcement, advancing across the board amid an uptick in 10 year US treasury rates. Price action surged in what was a delayed reaction to the Fed’ policy meeting pushing through 1.7 toward 1.75 as expectations for inflation and higher real rates grows.
Having failed to consolidate a break back above 1.20 the Euro corrected back toward 1.19, marking intraday lows at 1.1907. A divergence in real rates and mounting concerns the suspension of Astra Zeneca from the broader immunisation program will put Europe’s recovery even further behind key counterparts.
The Great British Pound and Japanese Yen, held their ground against the dollar’s advance with Sterling holding onto gains approaching 1.40 and the JPY forcing the dollar back below 109.
Attentions today turn to the Bank of Japan policy update. Having recently reviewed monetary policy we would not be surprised if policy makers amend the current platform in a bid to ensure financial conditions remain accommodative through the medium term. We expect Governor Kuroda will highlight the banks willingness to ease policy settings further if financial conditions continue to tighten.
Expected Ranges
AUD/USD: 0.7680 - 0.7850 ▼
AUD/EUR: 0.6480 - 0.6550 ▲
GBP/AUD: 1.7820 - 1.8180 ▲
AUD/NZD: 1.0770 - 1.0890 ▲
AUD/CAD: 0.9650 - 0.9730 ▲
IMPORTANT: This information has been prepared for distribution over the internet and without taking into account the investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any particular person. Oz Forex Foreign Exchange makes no recommendations as to the merits of any financial product referred to in this website, emails or its related websites. Please read our Product Disclosure Statement and our Financial Services Guide.
Regulated in Australia by ASIC (AFS Licence number 226 484)
© 2010 Copyright Oz Forex Foreign Exchange Pty Ltd ABN 65 092-375-703
OzForex Foreign Exchange Services
Member of FOS (Financial Ombudsman Service)
Full Member of AFMA (Australian Financial Markets Association)
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears 1.1900 after failing at critical juncture
EUR/USD failed to recover beyond the 1.2000 threshold and resumed its decline, amid soaring yields underpinning the dollar. EMA ruled that the AstraZeneca vaccine is safe.
GBP/USD tumbles to around 1.39 as the BOE signals patience
GBP/USD has dropped to around 1.39 after the BOE said it is waiting for clear evidence of inflation progress before tightening policy. The dollar is also gaining ground in response to higher Treasury yields.
Gold: Bulls continue to target 50% mean reversion of weekly bearish impulse
The daily chart shows the price is at a crossroad. At resistance, there is the possibility of a return back to test the support and would leave the price trapped.
BoJ Preview: Policy review to focus on yield curve control framework and ETF-buying
The Bank of Japan (BoJ) is widely expected to keep its policy rate steady at -0.1% following the two-day policy meeting ending on Friday. More importantly, the BoJ will release the findings of its policy review alongside the policy statement.
Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE is back on track to hit all-time highs
Dogecoin price has been trading sideways for a bit, but it’s ready for another leg up as it faces weak resistance ahead. The digital asset is aiming for a breakout of a key pattern formed on the 12-hour chart.