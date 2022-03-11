Elevated US Inflation Pulls DXY Higher, Dollar Climbs against EMFX/Asia

Summary: The Australian Dollar (AUD/USD) rebounded to 0.7365 from its fall yesterday (0.7277) in choppy conditions despite a rise in risk aversion. A rally in gold prices to USD 2,002 from USD 1,991.50 yesterday, boosted by the ongoing Ukraine crisis also lifted Commodity FX. Against the Canadian Loonie, the Greenback (USD/CAD) slid 0.3% to 1.2765 from 1.2807 despite a pullback in Oil prices. The Euro (EUR/USD) slumped 0.77% to 1.0987 (1.1067) despite a hawkish shift from the ECB after its meeting last night. Talks between Russia and Ukraine which began yesterday failed to deliver any progress on a ceasefire. Sterling, (GBP/USD) which has been weighed by the UK’s proximity to the Crimean crisis, slumped 0.67% to 1.3097 (1.3180). The US Dollar climbed against the Asian and Emerging Market currencies. USD/THB (US Dollar vs Thai Baht) climbed 0.3% to 33.10 from 32.98. The Dollar closed higher against the Offshore Chinese Yuan (USD/CNH) to 6.3275 (6.3235). The Dollar Index (DXY), a popular measure of the Greenback’s value against a basket of 6 major currencies rose to 98.47 from 97.97 on Wednesday.

Oil prices slipped. Brent Crude settled at USD 109.50 (USD 112.20) while WTI was last at USD 106.40 from USD 109.40). Copper prices soared 1.75% to USD 465.25. Wall Street equities settled lower. The DOW finished 0.33% down to 33,147 (33, 265) while the S&P 500 was last at 4,257 (4,281).

Global bond yields rose following the US CPI release. US Headline CPI in February rose to an annual 7.9% from 7.5% in January. February Core CPI was up at 6.4% from a previous 6.0%. Other data releases saw US Weekly Unemployment Claims up to 227,000 from a previous 216,000 and higher than estimates at 220,000. The benchmark US 10-year Treasury bond yield was up 3 basis points to 1.98%. Other global bond rates were also higher. Germany’s 10-year Bund yield jumped 6 basis points to 0.27% following the hawkish shift by the European Central Bank.

AUD/USD – the Aussie Dollar continued to frustrate the shorts, rebounding 0.63% to 0.7365 (0.7277 yesterday). Overnight, the AUD/USD pair rallied to a high at 0.7367, squeezing out the weak shorts. Overnight low traded was at 0.7287. The Aussie also rose against other FX.

EUR/USD – slip-sliding away, the shared currency ended lower, finishing down 0.77% to 1.0987 (1.1067). The ECB kept its Main Refinancing Rate at 0.00% and announced the potential end to QE by the third quarter this year. Meantime peace talks between Russia and the Ukraine failed to make progress. In choppy trade the overnight peak hit was 1.1121.

GBP/USD – Sterling continued to trade heavy, weighed by a lower Euro and a rise in risk aversion. GBP/USD was last at 1.3098 from 1.3180 Wednesday. Overnight, the British currency traded to a low at 1.3092. An overall stronger US Dollar also weighed on Sterling.

USD/CAD – the US Dollar eased against its Canadian counterpart to 1.2765 (1.2807). Canada's Loonie also benefitted from strong commodities. Apart from base and precious metals, grains and wheat were also finished higher. Overnight low for USD/CAD was 1.2750.

On the Lookout: Today’s economic calendar kicked off earlier with New Zealand’s Business NZ Manufacturing Index (53.6 from a previous 52.1). Despite the rise, the NZD/USD rate was little changed at 0.6865 in early Asia. Australia’s Outgoing Governor Philip Lowe is due to participate at a panel discussion at the Banking Conference in Sydney this morning). Governor Lowe is due to depart his position later this year. Japan releases its Household Spending (m/m f/c -3% from 0.1%; y/y f/c 3.6% from -0.2% - ACY Finlogix). China follows with its February Vehicle Sales (y/y no f/c, previous was at 0.9%). Germany starts off European reports with its Final February CPI (m/m f/c 0.9% from 0.4%; y/y f/c 5.1% from 4.9% - ACY Finlogix). The UK follows with its January GDP (m/m f/c 0.2% from -0.2% - ACY Finlogix; UK Manufacturing Production for January (m/m f/c 0.2% from 0.2%; y/y f/c 3.1% from 1.3%), UK Industrial Production (m/m f/c 0.1% from 0.3%; y/y f/c 1.9% from 0.4%). Canada starts off North America with its February Employment Change (f/c +160,000 from previous -200,000), Canadian Unemployment Rate (f/c 6.2% from 6.5%), Canadian Capacity Utilisation (f/c 82.2% from 81.4%). The US rounds up today’s data with its University of Michigan Preliminary Sentiment for March (f/c 61.3 from 62.8).

Trading Perspective: The prospect of higher US interest rates from the Federal Reserve, expected to be the first central bank to pull the trigger will continue to underpin the US Dollar. The rise in commodity and resource FX due to the situation in Ukraine extended as attempts to negotiate a ceasefire with Russia failed. The one constant that traders can anticipate is choppy conditions. During these times, its imperative that one keep an open mind (as our ACY Chief Economist Clifford Bennett continually stresses). And he is spot on. Also keep levels and ranges in mind. They can be lifesavers in these whippy and choppy markets. Don’t get too carried away at extremes.

EUR/USD – while the Euro continues to trade heavy, the sell-off has been relentless. The shared currency has bounced around in a wider 1.0850-1.1150 range. Keep that perspective in mind when trading the EUR/USD pair. This morning the EUR/USD opened at 1.0987. Immediate support lies at 1.0980 (overnight low). The next support level is found at 1.0950. Immediate resistance lies at 1.1010, 1.1060 and 1.1110. Expect further choppy trade in a likely range today to 1.0960-1.1110. Prefer to buy dips today.

AUD/USD – Unlike the Euro, the Aussie continued to outperform, lifted by higher resource and metal prices. AUD/USD closed at 0.7365 from 0.7277 yesterday. Overnight the Aussie Battler traded to a high at 0.7367. Immediate resistance lies at 0.7370 followed by 0.7400 and 0.7430. On the downside, immediate support can be found at 0.7330, 0.7300 and 0.7070. Latest news in Sydney saw the RBA's Deputy Governor Guy Debelle and frontrunner to replace Governor Lowe quit to join Australian energy giant Fortescue. Debelle would have been a more than able replacement for Lowe. Prefer to sell rallies in a likely range today of 0.7305-0.7375.

(Source: Finlogix.com)

USD/CAD – the Dollar slid against the Canadian Loonie to 1.2765 from 1.2807 on Wednesday. Oil prices eased following their strong gains this week, which will keep the USD/CAD pair supported. Immediate support for today lies at 1.2750 (overnight low). The next support level is found at 1.2720. Immediate resistance is found at 1.2790 followed by 1.2820 and 1.2850. Prefer to buy USD/CAD dips. Likely range today, 1.2750-1.2850. Canadian Employment data is due out later today. Expectations are for a marked improvement from the weak report last month. Any disappointments will weigh further on the Loonie.

USD/JPY – the Greenback has rallied against the Japanese Yen to finish at 116.05 from 115.85 yesterday, shrugging off risk aversion. Higher US treasury rates supported this currency pair. For today, immediate resistance lies at 116.20 (overnight high). The next resistance level is found at 116.50. Immediate support can be found at 115.80 (overnight low traded was 115.81). The next support level is found at 115.50. Look for a likely trading range today of 115.80-116.30 today. Watch this currency pair, a break above 116.50 could see a test of the 118/120 levels, which have been unseen since 2017.

Have a good trading day ahead all.