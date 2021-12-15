Daily Currency Update
The Australian dollar tracked lower through trade on Tuesday, testing a break below 0.71 US cents as investors pursue a cautious narrative in the lead up to the FOMC policy update and rate announcement. After last week’s softer than expected CPI print, a robust US PPI print reignited inflation jitters, confirming expectations the Fed will announce an accelerated plan to monetary policy normalisation. Having eyed a break back above 0.72 last week, the AUD has unwound recent gains, marking intraday lows at 0.7090 and remains vulnerable to sustained short term weakness with the USD expected to be stronger for longer. This week’s Fed announcement will prove key in guiding near and medium-term direction. Policymakers have adopted a more hawkish rhetoric in recent weeks, dropping key phrases and emphasising the importance of controlling sustained price pressures. The market has high expectations for a definitive and perhaps aggressive policy shift and any sense the FOMC has fallen short in meeting expectations could drive USD weakness, while a more aggressive plan could fuel further dollar gains. We anticipate elevated volatility coming out of the announcement and are keenly attuned to key supports at 0.70 and 0.7180.
Key Movers
Price action across major currencies was modest through trade on Tuesday as the risk off narrative prompted sustained softness across commodity led units, with the CAD the day’s big loser. The USD index remains elevated, with most majors maintaining a narrow handle through the day. We expect volatility will remain suppressed in the lead up to the FOMC and Fed policy update as investors square positions, poised to shift focus following the policy announcement. Our focus remains affixed to key central bank updates and with the Fed, BoE, BoJ and ECB all meeting this week any divergence in the path to normalisation could drive volatility into the end of the year and 2022.
Expected Ranges
- AUD/USD: 0.7000 – 0.7180 ▼
- AUD/EUR: 0.6250 – 0.6350 ▼
- GBP/AUD: 1.8490 – 1.8720 ▲
- AUD/NZD: 1.0480 – 1.0590 ▼
- AUD/CAD: 0.9070 – 0.9220 ▲
IMPORTANT: This information has been prepared for distribution over the internet and without taking into account the investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any particular person. Oz Forex Foreign Exchange makes no recommendations as to the merits of any financial product referred to in this website, emails or its related websites. Please read our Product Disclosure Statement and our Financial Services Guide.
Regulated in Australia by ASIC (AFS Licence number 226 484)
© 2010 Copyright Oz Forex Foreign Exchange Pty Ltd ABN 65 092-375-703
OzForex Foreign Exchange Services
Member of FOS (Financial Ombudsman Service)
Full Member of AFMA (Australian Financial Markets Association)
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD erases Fed-inspired losses, trades above 1.1250
EUR/USD fell toward 1.1200 after the Fed announced that it will increase the reductions in asset purchases to $30 billion per month. Powell, however, noted that they will not hike the policy rate until taper is completed and allowed the pair to rebound above 1.1250.
GBP/USD recovers to 1.3230 area as dollar loses interest
GBP/USD reversed its direction after falling below 1.3200 and was last seen trading unchanged on the day near 1.3230. The US Dollar Index lost its traction with FOMC Chairman Powell noting that there won't be a rate hike before the taper is over.
GBP/USD recovers to 1.3230 area as dollar loses interest
GBP/USD reversed its direction after falling below 1.3200 and was last seen trading unchanged on the day near 1.3230. The US Dollar Index lost its traction with FOMC Chairman Powell noting that there won't be a rate hike before the taper is over.
Gold returns above $1,770 during Powell's presser
Gold made a sharp U-turn from the two-month low it set at $1,753 and turned positive on the day above $1,770. Although the 10-year US T-bond yield is edging higher toward 1.5%, the greenback is struggling to find demand amid Powell's cautious remarks.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?