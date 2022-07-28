Daily currency update
The Australian dollar is slightly stronger this morning trading just below 70 US cents. The AUD/USD pair advanced within range on Wednesday reaching an overnight high of US$0.7012. Yesterday inflation in Australia reached a level not seen in decades, recording the second highest quarterly increase since the introduction of the Goods and Services Tax (GST). New data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) showed the Consumer Price Index – otherwise known as CPI – rose 6.1 per cent over the 12 months to the June 2022 quarter. On a quarterly basis, the CPI rose 1.8 per cent, the second highest three-month jump since the introduction of the GST. The last time annual inflation was at 6.1 per cent was in September 2000. Before that, the previous high was 6.9 per cent in December 1990. The biggest contributors to the spike were the prices of new homes which rose 5.6 per cent and petrol, which recorded a 4.2 per cent hike. Looking ahead today on the data front we will see the release of monthly Retail Sales figures which is the earliest look at vital consumer spending data. Then on Friday, we will see the release of the Producer Price Index (PPI) another leading indicator of consumer inflation.
Key movers
Overnight the US Federal Reserve made history with a second 75 basis point rate hike in as many months. At the conclusion of its July monetary policymaking meeting, members of the US central bank on Wednesday once again approved an interest rate hike of three-quarters of a percentage point. Members voted unanimously in favour of the aggressive move to tackle rising inflation. The US Federal Reserve’s actions will increase the rate that banks charge each other for overnight borrowing to a range of between 2.25 per cent to 2.50 per cent, the highest since December 2018. The US Federal Reserve must execute a delicate balancing act or its strategy could slow economic growth while inflation is still growing. In the last 11 tightening cycles, the US Federal Reserve has only successfully avoided recession three times. During each of those cycles, inflation was lower than it is today. That has made some analysts and market participants nervous.
Expected ranges
- AUD/USD: 0.6900 – 0.7100 ▲
- AUD/EUR: 0.6750 – 0.6950 ▲
- GBP/AUD: 1.7250 – 1.7450 ▲
- AUD/NZD: 1.1050 – 1.1250 ▲
- AUD/CAD: 0.8850 – 0.9050 ▲
IMPORTANT: This information has been prepared for distribution over the internet and without taking into account the investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any particular person. Oz Forex Foreign Exchange makes no recommendations as to the merits of any financial product referred to in this website, emails or its related websites. Please read our Product Disclosure Statement and our Financial Services Guide.
Regulated in Australia by ASIC (AFS Licence number 226 484)
© 2010 Copyright Oz Forex Foreign Exchange Pty Ltd ABN 65 092-375-703
OzForex Foreign Exchange Services
Member of FOS (Financial Ombudsman Service)
Full Member of AFMA (Australian Financial Markets Association)
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.0200 as investors assess latest EU data
EUR/USD clings to daily gains above 1.0200 in the European session. The data from the euro area showed that the GDP grew at an annualized pace of 4% in Q2 and HICP inflation jumped to 8.9% in July. Both of these prints surpassed market expectations.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.2200 as dollar recovers
GBP/USD has lost its bullish momentum and declined below 1.2200 ahead of the key inflation data from the US. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield rising more than 1% on the day, the dollar managed to stage a rebound and caused the pair to edge lower.
Gold pulls away from multi-week highs, holds above $1,760
Gold has erased a portion of its daily gains in the European session after having touched its highest level in three weeks at $1,768. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is rising 1% on the day, not allowing XAU/USD to preserve its bullish momentum.
Is BTC out of the ‘bearish’ woods yet?
Bitcoin price has been extremely bullish ever since July 26, when it kick-started a second bullish leg. Regardless, BTC is yet to face another hurdle that will determine if there are buyers with conviction behind the recent run-up or if it is built on weak-handed longs.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!