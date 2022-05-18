Asia Market Update: AUD trades lower following weaker wage data; AU monthly jobs data due on Thurs; Chinese equities decline after prior rise, CNH also drops; Upcoming CPI data in focus [Canada, EU, UK].
General trend
- Does the AU wage data take a ‘big’ rate hike [40bps] off of the table for the June RBA meeting [Jun 7th]?
- (US) Fed's Evans (dove, non-voter): By July or Sept meeting will be talking about transitioning to 25bps.
- Equity markets trade mixed.
- Hang Seng TECH index drops after prior rally; Tencent to report after the market close.
- Shanghai Property index extends decline; CN new home prices continued to drop m/m [Apr data].
- Nikkei 225 has pared gain.
- Resources and REIT indices outperform in Australia.
- US equity FUTS trade lower.
- NZ budget due on Thurs., Q1 PPI figures also due.
- Companies due to report during the NY morning include Analog Devices, Lowe’s, Triumph Group, Target, TJX.
Headlines/Economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opened +0.4%.
- BSL.AU Raises H2 Underlying EBIT A$1.38-1.48B [prior A$1.2-1.35B]; Current Non Exec Director Mark Hutchinson resigns to take position at Fortescue.
- (AU) Australia Q1 wage price index Q/Q: 0.7% V 0.8%E; Y/Y: 2.4% V 2.5%E.
Japan
- Nikkei 225 opened +0.6%.
- (JP) Japan Q1 preliminary GDP Q/Q: -0.2% V -0.4%E; GDP annualized Q/Q: -1.0% V -1.8%E.
- (JP) Japan and US to formalize partnership on rare earth supply - Japan press.
- (JP) Japan LDP panel seeking to review primary surplus target – Nikkei.
- (JP) A wide area of Japan, Aichi prefecture, the auto manufacturing center of Japan, will lose access to running water Wednesday morning due to a leak - Japan press.
- (JP) Japan Econ Min Yamagiwa: Economy expected to pick up, uncertainty remains on Ukraine; Need to pay attention to rising raw material prices and swings in financial markets and supply side restrictions.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 25bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.25% [as expected].
- (JP) Japan MoF sells ¥2.5T v ¥2.5T indicated in 0.005% 5-year JGBs; Avg Yield: 0.0170% v 0.0270% prior, bid-to-cover: 3.40x v 3.61x prior.
- (JP) Former Bank of Japan (BOJ) official Sakurai: Chance of BOJ adjusting YCC in the fall, USD/JPY may trade as far as 140.
- (JP) Japan Industry Ministry (METI): To release national oil rserves from 3 locations.
Korea
- Kospi opened +0.5%.
- (KR) North Korea reportedly preparing for potential ICBM test within next few days as Pres Biden travels to Asia – CNN.
- (KR) South Korea Think Tank KDI updates outlook: Raises 2022 CPI to 4.2% (prior 1.7%); Cuts 2022 GDP to 2.8% (prior 3.0%).
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng opened +0.3%; Shanghai Composite opened +0.1%.
- (CN) China Apr new home prices M/M: -0.3% V -0.1% PRIOR [8th straight decline]; Y/Y: 0.7% V 0.7% prior.
- (CN) Foreign China Bond Investors have cut their interbank bond holdings during Apr [2nd straight month] - US financial press.
- (CN) Reported that China may begin offering CNY3,000-5,000 in subsidies on car sales in rural parts of China starting in June - press.
- (CN) China National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors (dealers assoc) met yesterday to study more financing support, and ten major underwriters attended - CSJ.
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.7421 v 6.7854 prior.
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY10B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY10B prior; Net CNY0B v Net inject CNY0B prior.
North America
- (US) Weekly API Crude Oil Inventories: -2.4M v +1.6M prior.
- (US) Fed's Evans (dove, non-voter): Fed should raise rates to Neutral 2.25-2.5% expeditiously; Sees need to take rate 'somewhat' above neutral; Inflation is much too high, and the Fed must react.
- (US) Fed Chair Powell: There is broad support on FOMC for having 50bps hikes on the table for next two meetings; That is short of a prediction, though; We will continue raising rates until we see inflation coming down; There will be no hesitation about that.
Europe
- (RU) Reportedly Treasury Dept will not extend carveout for Russia debt payments on May 25th; Will block debt payments and raise odds of Russian default - press.
Levels as of 01:00ET
- Hang Seng -0.7%; Shanghai Composite -0.4%; Kospi +0.0%; Nikkei225 +0.6%; ASX 200 +0.8%.
- Equity Futures: S&P500 -0.3%; Nasdaq100 -0.6%, Dax +0.1%; FTSE100 +0.0%.
- EUR 1.0564-1.0524; JPY 129.54-128.95; AUD 0.7047-0.6996; NZD 0.6371-0.6340.
- Commodity Futures: Gold -0.6% at $1,807/oz; Crude Oil +0.6% at $110.25/brl; Copper -0.4% at $4.21/lb.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bears take charge, carving out the path to a new daily low
AUD/USD reverses the pullback from the weekly top, after posting the biggest daily fall in a week, as traders prepare for the all-important Australia employment report for April. The broad risk-off mood probe the recovery moves near 0.6975-80 amid the early Thursday morning in Asia.
EUR/USD sees a downside to 1.0400 as risk-off mood looms, EU Consumer Confidence in focus
The EUR/USD pair is attempting to find a cushion around 1.0460 after a sheer downside move from 1.0564 recorded on Wednesday. A thunderous FX arena on a soaring risk-aversion theme brought a swift sell-off in the risk-sensitive currencies.
Gold remains steady around $1,820 despite the freaky risk-off impulse
Gold price is oscillating in a tight range of $1,815.64-1,822.05 in the early Asian session despite the market mood jitters on soaring inflation worldwide. The precious metal has not been affected by intensified negative impulse in the FX domain.
Why Dogecoin-killer Shiba Inu may return to $0.00001
Shiba continues to consolidate after last week's flash crash. However, despite a flurry of activity across the cryptocurrency market, SHIB has not seen any marked difference in volume participation – a possible warning signal for bulls.
Five trends to drive the global economy regardless of the outcome of the war in Ukraine
We believe the world is in a turning point in more than one way. The war in Ukraine has highlighted that we have seen the end of a long and peaceful era - an era where stronger economic ties were thought to lower the risk of conflicts – a thought also at the core of EU.