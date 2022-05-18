Asia Market Update: AUD trades lower following weaker wage data; AU monthly jobs data due on Thurs; Chinese equities decline after prior rise, CNH also drops; Upcoming CPI data in focus [Canada, EU, UK].

General trend

- Does the AU wage data take a ‘big’ rate hike [40bps] off of the table for the June RBA meeting [Jun 7th]?

- (US) Fed's Evans (dove, non-voter): By July or Sept meeting will be talking about transitioning to 25bps.

- Equity markets trade mixed.

- Hang Seng TECH index drops after prior rally; Tencent to report after the market close.

- Shanghai Property index extends decline; CN new home prices continued to drop m/m [Apr data].

- Nikkei 225 has pared gain.

- Resources and REIT indices outperform in Australia.

- US equity FUTS trade lower.

- NZ budget due on Thurs., Q1 PPI figures also due.

- Companies due to report during the NY morning include Analog Devices, Lowe’s, Triumph Group, Target, TJX.

Headlines/Economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opened +0.4%.

- BSL.AU Raises H2 Underlying EBIT A$1.38-1.48B [prior A$1.2-1.35B]; Current Non Exec Director Mark Hutchinson resigns to take position at Fortescue.

- (AU) Australia Q1 wage price index Q/Q: 0.7% V 0.8%E; Y/Y: 2.4% V 2.5%E.

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opened +0.6%.

- (JP) Japan Q1 preliminary GDP Q/Q: -0.2% V -0.4%E; GDP annualized Q/Q: -1.0% V -1.8%E.

- (JP) Japan and US to formalize partnership on rare earth supply - Japan press.

- (JP) Japan LDP panel seeking to review primary surplus target – Nikkei.

- (JP) A wide area of Japan, Aichi prefecture, the auto manufacturing center of Japan, will lose access to running water Wednesday morning due to a leak - Japan press.

- (JP) Japan Econ Min Yamagiwa: Economy expected to pick up, uncertainty remains on Ukraine; Need to pay attention to rising raw material prices and swings in financial markets and supply side restrictions.

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 25bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.25% [as expected].

- (JP) Japan MoF sells ¥2.5T v ¥2.5T indicated in 0.005% 5-year JGBs; Avg Yield: 0.0170% v 0.0270% prior, bid-to-cover: 3.40x v 3.61x prior.

- (JP) Former Bank of Japan (BOJ) official Sakurai: Chance of BOJ adjusting YCC in the fall, USD/JPY may trade as far as 140.

- (JP) Japan Industry Ministry (METI): To release national oil rserves from 3 locations.

Korea

- Kospi opened +0.5%.

- (KR) North Korea reportedly preparing for potential ICBM test within next few days as Pres Biden travels to Asia – CNN.

- (KR) South Korea Think Tank KDI updates outlook: Raises 2022 CPI to 4.2% (prior 1.7%); Cuts 2022 GDP to 2.8% (prior 3.0%).

China/Hong Kong

- Hang Seng opened +0.3%; Shanghai Composite opened +0.1%.

- (CN) China Apr new home prices M/M: -0.3% V -0.1% PRIOR [8th straight decline]; Y/Y: 0.7% V 0.7% prior.

- (CN) Foreign China Bond Investors have cut their interbank bond holdings during Apr [2nd straight month] - US financial press.

- (CN) Reported that China may begin offering CNY3,000-5,000 in subsidies on car sales in rural parts of China starting in June - press.

- (CN) China National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors (dealers assoc) met yesterday to study more financing support, and ten major underwriters attended - CSJ.

- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.7421 v 6.7854 prior.

- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY10B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY10B prior; Net CNY0B v Net inject CNY0B prior.

North America

- (US) Weekly API Crude Oil Inventories: -2.4M v +1.6M prior.

- (US) Fed's Evans (dove, non-voter): Fed should raise rates to Neutral 2.25-2.5% expeditiously; Sees need to take rate 'somewhat' above neutral; Inflation is much too high, and the Fed must react.

- (US) Fed Chair Powell: There is broad support on FOMC for having 50bps hikes on the table for next two meetings; That is short of a prediction, though; We will continue raising rates until we see inflation coming down; There will be no hesitation about that.

Europe

- (RU) Reportedly Treasury Dept will not extend carveout for Russia debt payments on May 25th; Will block debt payments and raise odds of Russian default - press.

Levels as of 01:00ET

- Hang Seng -0.7%; Shanghai Composite -0.4%; Kospi +0.0%; Nikkei225 +0.6%; ASX 200 +0.8%.

- Equity Futures: S&P500 -0.3%; Nasdaq100 -0.6%, Dax +0.1%; FTSE100 +0.0%.

- EUR 1.0564-1.0524; JPY 129.54-128.95; AUD 0.7047-0.6996; NZD 0.6371-0.6340.

- Commodity Futures: Gold -0.6% at $1,807/oz; Crude Oil +0.6% at $110.25/brl; Copper -0.4% at $4.21/lb.