AUD - Australian Dollar

The Australian dollar extended Friday’s risk on move into a new week, advancing through trade on Monday as investors again tested a break above 0.78US cents. Activity through the domestic session was largely muted as New Zealand and much of Australia enjoyed an extended weekend in observance of ANZAC day. The AUD bounced between 0.7740 and 0.7780 before climbing through 0.7810 to touch intraday highs at 0.7815 overnight. While we anticipate the AUD will continue to outperform the worlds base currency through the medium term, short run resistance and a general lack of conviction may drive a sell off on moves approaching 0.7830. Our attentions now turn to a busy macroeconomic docket in search of a catalyst to help break the current range bound cycle. Wednesday’s CPI print and weekly payroll numbers may provide some insight into the strength of the economy post Job Keeper. We expect core inflation to print well below the RBA target band and payroll data to remain steady with the true effects of the Job Keeper removal unlikely to be felt until May/June. Instead, a slew of offshore data sets, headlined by the Wednesday’s Federal Reserve Policy meeting and an address from President Biden, wherein he is expected to outline his American Family Plan. It was this bill that sparked last weeks price action after the President noted he would significantly raise capital gains taxes to pay for it. Having flattened out through the later hours of the overnight session the AUD currently buys 0.7798 US cents.

Key Movers

The US dollar continued to test new lows through trade on Monday as renewed demand for risk and an upswing in Euro optimism forced the dollar index toward intraday lows at 90.70. Reports US fiscal stimulus and infrastructure plans will meet further delays after democratic senator Manchin pushed back on President’s Biden’s stimulus plans opting to support the Republican’s 600bn counter proposal. Senator Manchin remains a crucial vote for democrats if they are to push on with their recovery plan. Failure to secure his support will make it difficult to push through the Senate any may mean another stalemate and extended delays into the 2022 mid term elections as bi-partisan politics overwhelm the recovery effort.

The Euro extended back toward 1.21 as renewed optimism in Europe’s vaccine program and signs the 3rd wave of COVID19 infections is easing have helped fuel demand for the single currency. The GBP struggled again to extend beyond 1.40 yet remains well supported above 1.37 as our attentions turn toward next week’s Bank of England policy meeting and rate statement.

Expected Ranges

AUD/USD: 0.7730 - 0.7850 ▲



AUD/EUR: 0.6370 - 0.6510 ▲



GBP/AUD: 1.7680 - 1.8020 ▼



AUD/NZD: 1.0730 - 1.0830 ▲



AUD/CAD: 0.9630 - 0.9720 ▲