Daily Currency Update
The Australian dollar outperformed through trade on Tuesday, surging through 0.76 US cents on the heels of a hawkish RBA policy update. As expected, policymakers left interest rates at record lows, however a subtle shift in rhetoric and a hawkish tilt fueled expectations the board will raise rates in the coming months. In its official statement the RBA removed the word “patient” when referencing its approach to potential rate increases, signaling the future monetary policy setting will be dependent on data delivered in the near-term. Markets have long expected that the RBA will need to give up its patient approach and it seems that day has finally come, driving expectations of a June rate rise is now firmly on the table, while an elevated inflation print later this month could force the bank to move earlier and possibly raise rates next month ahead of the Federal Election. Having tracked sideways in the lead up to the policy announcement the AUD jumped higher surging through resistance at 0.7550 and 0.76 marking intraday highs at 0.7660. Commentary from Fed member Brainard then forced the AUD back below 0.76 cents as it gave up almost half its post RBA gains to settle only marginal below 0.7580 at time of writing. Today’s domestic docket is devoid of headline data and our attentions turn to the Fed’s latest minutes for any insight into balance sheet reduction and interest rate forward guidance.
Key Movers
The AUD was the day’s best performer up over 1.5% at one point before commentary from Fed Governor Brainard prompted a USD recovery. Brainard, an FOMC voting member and the next vice-chair of the Federal Reserve offered a hawkish assessment of current economic conditions and the market latched onto comments regarding balance sheet reduction. Brainard suggested given the recovery has moved ahead of expectations a considerable and rapid reduction in the balance sheet, beginning in May is warranted. The comments forced the euro through 1.0950 toward supports at 1.09 while the GBP slipped below 1.31 to mark intraday lows at 1.3070 and the yen gave up 123 as the USD surged to session highs above 123.60. With little of note on today’s ticket, our attentions remain on monetary policy expectations ahead of next week’s RBNZ, RBC and ECB monthly policy meetings.
Expected Ranges
- AUD/USD: 0.7490 – 0.7650 ▲
- AUD/EUR: 0.6850 – 0.7020 ▲
- GBP/AUD: 1.7050 – 1.7400 ▼
- AUD/NZD: 1.0850 – 1.0950 ▲
- AUD/CAD: 0.9410 – 0.9520 ▲
IMPORTANT: This information has been prepared for distribution over the internet and without taking into account the investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any particular person. Oz Forex Foreign Exchange makes no recommendations as to the merits of any financial product referred to in this website, emails or its related websites. Please read our Product Disclosure Statement and our Financial Services Guide.
Regulated in Australia by ASIC (AFS Licence number 226 484)
© 2010 Copyright Oz Forex Foreign Exchange Pty Ltd ABN 65 092-375-703
OzForex Foreign Exchange Services
Member of FOS (Financial Ombudsman Service)
Full Member of AFMA (Australian Financial Markets Association)
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remains offered near 0.7575 on risk-aversion, awful Chinese PMI
AUD/USD is holding the lower ground near 0.7575, undermined by the worsening Russia-Ukraine crisis-driven risk-off market profile. A big slump in the Chinese Caixin Services PMI adds to the weight on the AUD. The safe-haven US dollar trades firmer ahead of the Fed minutes.
EUR/USD: 1.0900 giving way although bulls eye correction to 1.0950
EUR/USD bears are in control but the bulls are putting up a fight. EUR/USD is under pressure but has stalled just below 1.0900 on the offer. This gives rise to the prospect of a significant correction of the hourly bearish impulse where bears could be attracted to the discount.
Gold eyes a dip to near $1,900, hawkish Fed officials sour market mood
Gold is performing lackluster in the Asian session after a sheer sell-off on Tuesday. The precious metal is oscillating in a range of $1,916.70-1,924.98 and is likely to skid to near the psychological support of $1,900.00, considering the bearish price action and hawkish stance adopted the Fed policymakers.
Zilliqa price to present a buying opportunity at $0.12
Zilliqa price has not displayed any bullish signals yet. Traders should consider waiting for more price action. Zilliqa price has made an impulsive move to the downside, warranting traders to be patient before forecasting new all-time highs are to be made.
US Purchasing Managers’ Indexes hint at an economic slowdown, credit markets demur Premium
Economic turning points are often hard to see. Credit market inflections are much more dramatic. Case in point are the March Purchasing Managers’ Indexes (PMI) for the service sector and the surge in US Treasury yields on Tuesday.