Daily currency update
The AUD tracked sideways through much of Tuesday bouncing between 0.7460 and 0.7515 as the market adopted a more optimistic view of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. Negotiators agreed Russia would scale back its military operations in and around Kyiv in a bid to create mutual trust and a platform to expand negotiations in the future. The next step is a meeting between President Zelensky and President Putin. The positive mood helped foster a risk on shift propping up the AUD despite a correction in Oil and commodity prices. While flat against the USD the AUD has fallen against the Euro slipping below 0.68 to touch lows at 0.6720 before consolidating back above 0.6750, while also giving up recent gains against the Yen falling below 93 as officials look to arrest the JPY fall following the Bank of Japan’s aggressive yield curve control policies. The Federal Budget offered little to spark a change in direction, while some policy measures are aimed to reduce the recent impacts of rising cost of living and could add some downward pressure on the recent uptick in inflation markets largely ignored the government’s offering. As a pre-election budget any price action will only come after the election when policies can be implemented. With little of note on today’s domestic economic ticket our attentions turn to US ADP employment data ahead of Friday’s Non-farm payroll print while, bond prices, commodities and peace talks will continue to dominate the broader market narrative.
Key movers
The positive mood sparked by peace talks between Ukraine and Russia has helped elevated the Euro through trade on Tuesday, while commentary for Japanese officials has helped arrest the Yen recent fall. Following peace talks in Istanbul Russia has announced it will scale back its military operations in and around Kyiv in a bid to create a level of mutual trust as Ukrainian negotiators agree sufficient progress has been made, allowing a meeting between President Zelensky and President Putin to take place. The positive outcome helped bolster European equities and allow the single currency to push back above 1.11. Having touched intraday highs at 1.1127 the currency has tracked lower into the open where it now buys 1.1085. The Yen is also stronger, having recouped some of the weeks’ earlier losses after MoF officials addressed the recent “undesirable” FX movements and the possible impact of the JPY correction on the economy. The open discussion of JPY performance has helped add support to the currency as BoJ policymakers face mounting pressure on their yield curve control policy. Having touched highs at 124.25 the Yen fought back forcing the USD back toward 122 before finding a middle ground to trade at 1.2285 on open this morning. We anticipate volatility across currency markets will remain in play through the short term as our attentions remain on global rates, bond prices, commodities and the evolving Russia/Ukraine crisis.
Expected ranges
- AUD/USD: 0.7420 – 0.7550 ▼
- AUD/EUR: 0.6720 – 0.6830 ▼
- GBP/AUD: 1.7320 – 1.7620 ▼
- AUD/NZD: 1.0780 – 1.0880 ▼
- AUD/CAD: 0.9280 – 0.9420 ▲
IMPORTANT: This information has been prepared for distribution over the internet and without taking into account the investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any particular person. Oz Forex Foreign Exchange makes no recommendations as to the merits of any financial product referred to in this website, emails or its related websites. Please read our Product Disclosure Statement and our Financial Services Guide.
Regulated in Australia by ASIC (AFS Licence number 226 484)
© 2010 Copyright Oz Forex Foreign Exchange Pty Ltd ABN 65 092-375-703
OzForex Foreign Exchange Services
Member of FOS (Financial Ombudsman Service)
Full Member of AFMA (Australian Financial Markets Association)
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD takes a breather above 0.7500
The AUD/USD pair hovers near a five-month high struck on Monday, underpinned by a weaker greenback despite the deterioration in markets mood. AUD/USD consolidates in a tight range above 0.7500, waiting for a fresh catalyst to take the YTD highs.
EUR/USD holds onto daily gains around 1.1150
EUR/USD rose sharply on Wednesday amid broad US dollar weakness and reached a fresh 4-week high during the New York session at 1.1170. The pair holds onto decent gains around 1.1150 into Thursday’s Asian session as investors continue to focus on Russia – Ukraine negotiations.
XAUUSD grinds higher as the mood sours
Gold is up on Wednesday, trading at around $1,934. The markets’ optimism eased as Russia is not willing to discuss Crimea’s status, while the de-escalation allegedly vowed in Tuesday’s talks has not taken place. The Kremlin said that they do not see material ground for a breakthrough in negotiations.
Why the $3,500 resistance level is the biggest challenge for Ethereum
Ethereum price action looks poised to take a breather before continuing its spectacular run. After two consecutive days of late-session selling pressure, buyers appear apprehensive for the first time in over three weeks.
Nio Stock Forecast: NIO ignores Shanghai lockdown as Chinese covid cases rise
NIO opened 5.3% higher on Wednesday to $23.03. Right in line with the company's 5.3% advance in Hong Kong earlier in the day. Shares of the "Tesla of China" managed to gain 3.2% to close at $21.88 on Tuesday