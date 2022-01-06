Daily Currency Update
The Australian dollar has slipped back below 0.72 US cents as concerns surrounding rising inflation in the US and across Europe prompt investors to adjust monetary policy expectations. Having shifted off highs above 0.7270 following the Fed’s FOMC meeting minutes on Wednesday, the AUD continued to track lower, giving up 0.72 to touch intraday lows at 0.7150. Monetary policy expectations are now the driving force behind near term direction, as investors look to price in a swifter tightening of financial conditions as policymakers look to control rising inflation pressures. The promise of higher yields continues to fuel demand for the USD, while keeping AUD upside in check. Our attentions turn now to US non-farm payroll data Friday as a key marker of US labour market health. Another positive return in jobs growth will further fuel expectations for a March rate rise.
Key Movers
The US dollar advanced against its counterparts, except for the Canadian dollar and Japanese yen, through trade on Thursday, paring Wednesday’s early downturn and closing in on key technical supports. The Dollar Index extended its recovery back above 96 marking highs at 96.32 and eyeing a break toward 96.40. Investors are keenly attuned to resistance on moves approaching this handle, and a break above 96.40 could signal another upward run back toward the December high at 96.91. Near term momentum remains behind the USD as expectations for aggressive Fed policy action increase, drawing our attentions to two key data sets, today’s no- farm payroll print and Wednesday’s CPI inflation read. Leading indicators suggest the labour market continues to recover the impacts of the Delta variant, with analyst pricing in a robust uptick in jobs growth through December. A strong read should help drive USD upside into the weekly close and next week’s inflation update. As highlighted in Wednesday’s minutes, controlling inflation is now a primary objective for the Fed and another high print will all but guarantee the FOMC will seek to tighten monetary policy faster than previously expected, shoring up bets for a March rate hike. Renewed USD strength pushed the EUR back below 1.13 while the GBP appears poised to again break below 1.35.
Expected Ranges
- AUD/USD: 0.7070 – 0.7270 ▼
- AUD/EUR: 0.6280 – 0.6420 ▼
- GBP/AUD: 1.3420 – 1.3580 ▲
- AUD/NZD: 1.0580 – 1.0650 ▼
- AUD/CAD: 0.9050 – 0.9220 ▼
IMPORTANT: This information has been prepared for distribution over the internet and without taking into account the investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any particular person. Oz Forex Foreign Exchange makes no recommendations as to the merits of any financial product referred to in this website, emails or its related websites. Please read our Product Disclosure Statement and our Financial Services Guide.
Regulated in Australia by ASIC (AFS Licence number 226 484)
© 2010 Copyright Oz Forex Foreign Exchange Pty Ltd ABN 65 092-375-703
OzForex Foreign Exchange Services
Member of FOS (Financial Ombudsman Service)
Full Member of AFMA (Australian Financial Markets Association)
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD returns to 1.1300 area following initial spike after US NFP data
EUR/USD jumped to a fresh daily high above 1.1320 with the initial reaction to the mixed US December jobs report but erased a large portion of its gains. Although the increase in US Nonfarm Payrolls missed the market expectation, annual wage inflation came in higher than forecast.
GBP/USD stays in daily range below 1.3550 following mixed US jobs report
GBP/USD continues to trade in its daily range below 1.3550 as investors assess the impact of the US December jobs report on the Fed's policy outlook. Nonfarm Payrolls increase by only 199,000 but Average Hourly Earnings rose by 0.6% on a monthly basis.
GBP/USD stays in daily range below 1.3550 following mixed US jobs report
GBP/USD continues to trade in its daily range below 1.3550 as investors assess the impact of the US December jobs report on the Fed's policy outlook. Nonfarm Payrolls increase by only 199,000 but Average Hourly Earnings rose by 0.6% on a monthly basis.
Gold drops below $1,790 as US T-bond yields climb higher
Gold came under renewed pressure and fell to a fresh daily low below $1,790 in the early American session. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up 2% at 1.76% after the data from the US showed a stronger-than-expected increase in wage inflation despite dismal NFP growth.
Shiba Inu price could surge 30% if SHIB can overcome this hurdle
Shiba Inu price has produced two areas of liquidity in the opposite direction. In addition, is one hurdle that blocks the path for SHIB and might hinder the bullish outlook.