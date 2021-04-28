AUD - Australian Dollar
The Australian dollar maintained a narrow trading band through trade on Wednesday despite key event risks crowding the macroeconomic docket. The AUD slipped toward intraday day lows at 0.7730 through the domestic session following a softer than anticipated Q1 inflation print. CPI data showed a surprise softening in price pressures through the three months prior to March 31 prompting investors to roll back any expectation the RBA may be forced to adjust interest rates ahead of schedule in a bid to rein in rising inflation. As government stimulus is rolled back inflation will likely remain subdued through the months ahead as consumer spending patterns normalise. The AUD tracked sideways through the rest of the local session before paring losses in the wake of the Fed and FOMC policy announcement. Jumping back through 0.7750 the AUD climbed back toward resistance at 0.78. The US dollar shifted lower following Fed president Jerome Powell's suggestion that any tapering of bond purchases was still some time off.
The AUD continues to struggle to break outside a narrowing trading band, firmly entrenched between support and resistance. We anticipate volatility will remain low through the immediate short term with the currency set to fluctuate between 0.77 and 0.78 with added support on moves approaching 0.7630 and resistance on forays above 0.7830.
Key Movers
The US dollar moved lower through trade on Wednesday as 10-year treasury yields remained range bound and the Fed held fast to its current monetary policy mandate. The dollar index fell four-tenths of a percent, breaking a key 3-month trendline to touch fresh 2-month lows at 90.57. The Fed’s commitment to maintaining accommodative policy conditions through transitory inflationary pressure was hardly a surprise for investors, yet soured those optimists pricing in a shift in the fed narrative on the back of improved domestic economic performance. The euro broke above 1.21 to touch intraday highs at 1.2130 and now eyes the February high at 1.2184. Momentum is now firmly behind the euro having bounced off the year's early lows. Improving European economic indicators and an improved vaccination schedule have dampened fears the European recovery would fall woefully behind that of the US and UK. Instead, delays to financial support and the ongoing bipartisan divide in the US mean the gap has closed, and we are now eyeing a sustained bull run for the single currency with a break above 1.2185 signalling an extension toward 1.22 and possibly 1.23. Attentions turn now to US GDP data and unemployment claims for direction through Thursday.
Expected Ranges
AUD/USD: 0.7680 - 0.7830 ▲
AUD/EUR: 0.6390 - 0.6510 ▲
GBP/AUD: 1.7820 - 1.8020 ▲
AUD/NZD: 1.0680 - 1.0750 ▼
AUD/CAD: 0.9550 - 0.9640 ▼
IMPORTANT: This information has been prepared for distribution over the internet and without taking into account the investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any particular person. Oz Forex Foreign Exchange makes no recommendations as to the merits of any financial product referred to in this website, emails or its related websites. Please read our Product Disclosure Statement and our Financial Services Guide.
Regulated in Australia by ASIC (AFS Licence number 226 484)
© 2010 Copyright Oz Forex Foreign Exchange Pty Ltd ABN 65 092-375-703
OzForex Foreign Exchange Services
Member of FOS (Financial Ombudsman Service)
Full Member of AFMA (Australian Financial Markets Association)
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD soars to highest since March on Fed's dovish message
EUR/USD has extended its gains above 1.2120, hitting the highest since March, after the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged, gave a nod to economic progress but characterized higher inflation as transitory.
GBP/USD: Bulls await a discount in probable daily continuation
GBP/USD shot higher following the Federal Reserve on Wednesday with the dollar printing fresh cycle lows vs a basket of currencies. However, if the entry opportunity was missed, bulls that were late to the opportunity would be prudent to wait for a discount which is a high probability given the market structure on both the daily and 40hour time frames.
GBP/USD: Bulls await a discount in probable daily continuation
GBP/USD shot higher following the Federal Reserve on Wednesday with the dollar printing fresh cycle lows vs a basket of currencies. However, if the entry opportunity was missed, bulls that were late to the opportunity would be prudent to wait for a discount which is a high probability given the market structure on both the daily and 40hour time frames.
ETH and XRP take point while BTC takes backseat
Bitcoin price to retrace toward the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $51,600 after the MRI flashed a cycle top signal. Ethereum price seems ready for another leg up after a minor dip. XRP price is primed to retest recent swing highs at $1.70.
GameStop Corp gives up gains, but finds support at short term moving averages
GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) shares are seeing some profit-taking after the strong run so far this week. That is despite the company raising $551 million, usually a bearish sign.