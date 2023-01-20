AUD/USD falls back

The Australian dollar softened after an uptick in December’s unemployment rate. A cut through 0.6940 has invalidated this demand zone, elbowing the bulls to the side. This left a shooting star on the daily chart, which may foreshadow a U-turn. 0.6820 near the base of a previous bullish breakout momentum sits on the 30-day moving average, making it an area of confluence. A deeper correction would test the daily low at 0.6720. On the upside, the buy side will need to push back to 0.6950 to relieve their trapped fellows first.

US Oil finds support

WTI crude bounced back after data showed Chinese demand rose its highest since February. A close above the previous high of 81.30 has been short-lived with the rally hitting a roadblock at 82.20, right under December’s high of 83.00. A break below 79.00 has forced leveraged buyers to bail out. Not all is lost though, this might be a correction after a bearish RSI divergence showed exhaustion on its way up. 78.00 on the 20-day moving average saw renewed interest. 76.00 would be the bulls’ second layer of defence.

Dow Jones 30 breaks support

The Dow Jones 30 weakens as fewer jobless claims point to a tight US labour market. The mid-December liquidation point at 34400 has proved to be a tough level to crack. The price’s sharp reversal suggests that the bears could still have the final word. A clean cut through 33700 then 33400 has put the bulls on the defensive, with the latter becoming a fresh resistance. The index is now probing bids at the lower band of a previous consolidation at 32850. The RSI’ oversold condition may attract some bargain hunters.