AUD/USD falls back
The Australian dollar softened after an uptick in December’s unemployment rate. A cut through 0.6940 has invalidated this demand zone, elbowing the bulls to the side. This left a shooting star on the daily chart, which may foreshadow a U-turn. 0.6820 near the base of a previous bullish breakout momentum sits on the 30-day moving average, making it an area of confluence. A deeper correction would test the daily low at 0.6720. On the upside, the buy side will need to push back to 0.6950 to relieve their trapped fellows first.
US Oil finds support
WTI crude bounced back after data showed Chinese demand rose its highest since February. A close above the previous high of 81.30 has been short-lived with the rally hitting a roadblock at 82.20, right under December’s high of 83.00. A break below 79.00 has forced leveraged buyers to bail out. Not all is lost though, this might be a correction after a bearish RSI divergence showed exhaustion on its way up. 78.00 on the 20-day moving average saw renewed interest. 76.00 would be the bulls’ second layer of defence.
Dow Jones 30 breaks support
The Dow Jones 30 weakens as fewer jobless claims point to a tight US labour market. The mid-December liquidation point at 34400 has proved to be a tough level to crack. The price’s sharp reversal suggests that the bears could still have the final word. A clean cut through 33700 then 33400 has put the bulls on the defensive, with the latter becoming a fresh resistance. The index is now probing bids at the lower band of a previous consolidation at 32850. The RSI’ oversold condition may attract some bargain hunters.
EUR/USD flat for the week, but above 1.0800
The EUR/USD pair trades at around 1.0830, unchanged from its Monday’s opening as investors await a fresh catalyst. Growth-related figures and the US Q4 Gross Domestic Product to bring answers next week.
GBP/USD nearing 1.2400, bulls on hold
GBP/USD is up for the day and heading into the weekly close, although missing momentum. Dismal United Kingdom macroeconomic data undermines demand for the Pound despite the US Dollar's lack of appeal.
Gold struggles around $1930s, drops on buoyant US Dollar
Gold price retreats from multi-month highs ahead of the weekend due to the US Dollar (USD) recovering some ground and elevated US Treasury bond yields, despite recessionary fears around the US economy. Hence, the XAU/USD is retracing from daily highs of $1937.91, exchanging hands at $1926.42, down 0.28%.
Ethereum Classic Price Forecast: ETC not reflecting fallout from Genesis bankruptcy
Ethereum Classic (ETC) is currently holding near $20 after reality kicked in this week with several central bankers coming out and setting the record straight in terms of inflation, growth outlook and recession possibilities.
Week Ahead – BoC may hike one final time, will flash PMIs spread gloom or optimism?
As 2023 gets underway, so do the central bank meetings and the Bank of Canada will be the next after the BoJ to announce its first policy decision of the year. Meanwhile, investors will be nervously awaiting the first PMI readings of 2023 next week as they juggle to reach a consensus about the recessionary risks.