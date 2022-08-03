AUD/USD over-extends
The Australian dollar tumbles as the RBA’s downbeat outlook may signal a slowdown in future rate hikes. The rally came to a halt in the vicinity of the daily resistance at 0.7050. A bearish RSI divergence showed a loss of momentum in the recovery, then a break below 0.6910 would act as a confirmation of a U-turn. As buyers’ profit-taking meets fresh selling, the Aussie could be vulnerable to a deeper correction. 0.6880 would be the next support and the origin of a previous breakout at 0.6800 is an important floor level.
NZD/USD hits resistance
The New Zealand dollar weakened as the Q2 unemployment rate missed the mark. The pair has met stiff selling pressure at the daily resistance (0.6360) which was the start of the mid-June sell-off. As the RSI shows a double top in the overbought area, the bears may have doubled down in hope of a bearish continuation in the medium-term. 0.6190 is a key level to see whether there are follow-up bids. Failing that, the kiwi could tank towards 0.6140. The former support at 0.6290 has turned into a fresh resistance.
UK 100 consolidates
Equity markets tread water amid US-China tensions over Taiwan. The FTSE is testing the supply zone (7470) at the start of a previous liquidation in early June. A bearish RSI divergence is a sign of over-extension and the rally could use some breathing room. 7360 is the first support and its break would force more buyers to bail out, triggering a sell-off to 7240, which is a critical level to keep the current rebound intact. On the upside, a close above 7470 would resume the recovery towards the triple top on the daily chart (7640).
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bulls struggle around 0.6950 on mixed concerns, Aussie trade numbers eyed
AUD/USD seesaws around mid-0.6900s, after bouncing off the weekly low, as traders await fresh clues during the initial Asian session on Thursday. Firmer sentiment, US dollar weakness favored bulls but fears surrounding Fed’s aggression, Sino-American tension probe upside moves.
EURUSD: Bearish Megaphone warrants downside break, 1.0100 a critical support
The EUR/USD pair has turned sideways after a juggernaut rally from Wednesday’s low at around 1.0130. The asset is oscillating in a 1.0163-1.0172 range but is likely to behave volatile ahead. Also, the asset defended its weekly lows on Wednesday.
Gold bulls move in as US yields slide into the close
Gold prices have been pushed and pulled on Wednesday, oscillating in and out of the hands of bulls and bears. The yellow metal is trading between $1,754.35 and $1,772.83, trading in the green by some 0.27%.
Will the ApeCoin price finally defy the odds? Higher targets depend on this
ApeCoin price shows questionable signals to start the month of August. Since mid-July, the APE price has been on a steady uptrend. However, the Volume Profile Indicator does not display a confident pattern justifying the gains.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!