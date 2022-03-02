Daily Currency Update
The Australian dollar remains well bid despite a distinct risk off move overnight. Russia’s war on Ukraine continues to intensify as stout Ukrainian resistance forces the Kremlin to ramp up its military forces, bombarding Ukraine’s second-largest city Kharkiv while amassing troops and supplies on the outskirts of the capital Kyiv. As Russia deploys a greater force against Ukraine, we can expect tensions will only intensify, spilling beyond strategic military targets and into civilian areas. The war has wreaked havoc across financial markets, and a distinct risk off mood enveloped investors through trade on Tuesday. Global bond rates rallied, as equities tumbled, and volatility measures tested 12-month highs. The AUD found support early, falling marginally short of a break above 0.73, buoyed by a sustained uptick across commodity prices. Having marked intraday highs at 0.7290 the AUD investors finally gave into the weight of risk aversion, forcing the AUD back below 0.7250 and toward intraday lows at 0.7240 US cents. Having ignored yesterday’s RBA policy announcements, market attentions remain affixed to developments in Eastern Europe. The tug of war between risk appetite headwinds and commodity prices should keep the AUD confined within recent ranges, tracking between supports at 0.7070 and resistance on moves approaching 0.73/0.7320.
Key Movers
Outside European currencies, price action across majors was largely well contained through trade on Tuesday as the tug of war between risk aversion, shifting monetary policy expectations and rising commodity prices kept ranges in check. With markets overwhelmed by a risk off shift, the euro tumbled through 1.11, the first breach of this barrier in over two years and a clear signal markets expect the ramifications of war in Ukraine to reverberate across Europe. Having touched intraday lows at 1.1093 the euro found some support edging back above 1.1125 leading into the daily close. Sterling tumbled through 1.34 and 1.3350 marking intraday lows at 1.33 while the Swedish and Norwegian krone also fell, despite support from key commodities. Europe’s exposure and dependence on Russian gas and oil reserves have fuelled expectations rising commodity prices will exacerbate already extreme inflation pressures, propelling the EU and UK toward recession. Attentions remain affixed to developments in Eastern Ukraine as macroeconomic data continues to take a back seat.
Expected Ranges
- AUD/USD: 0.7130 – 0.7320 ▼
- AUD/EUR: 0.6450 – 0.6580 ▲
- GBP/AUD: 1.8180 – 1.8520 ▲
- AUD/NZD: 1.0680 – 1.0780 ▲
- AUD/CAD: 0.9170 – 0.9320 ▲
IMPORTANT: This information has been prepared for distribution over the internet and without taking into account the investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any particular person. Oz Forex Foreign Exchange makes no recommendations as to the merits of any financial product referred to in this website, emails or its related websites. Please read our Product Disclosure Statement and our Financial Services Guide.
Regulated in Australia by ASIC (AFS Licence number 226 484)
© 2010 Copyright Oz Forex Foreign Exchange Pty Ltd ABN 65 092-375-703
OzForex Foreign Exchange Services
Member of FOS (Financial Ombudsman Service)
Full Member of AFMA (Australian Financial Markets Association)
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD fades bounce off 22-month low, 1.1000 in focus
EUR/USD remains on the back foot around 1.1110 during Thursday’s Asian session, reversing the corrective pullback the lowest since May 2020 marked the previous day. Oversold RSI, downbeat MACD signals favor intermediate bounces despite suggesting an overall bearish trend.
GBP/USD: Bears eye a trip to below H1 support to test 1.3330s
GBP/USD 4-hour W-formation is compelling from a bearish perspective. GBP/USD bears will need to overcome the support structure near a 61.8% ratio. There are a number of inputs from a fundamental basis that argues for an even stronger US dollar.
AUD/USD retreats from seven-week top near 0.7300, focus on Aussie data, Ukraine
AUD/USD remains mildly offered around a six-week high, recently bouncing off an intraday low of 0.7290, as Thursday’s sluggish Asian session triggered profit booking. Risk appetite improved previously on hopes of Russia-Ukraine peace talks, ceasefire.
Bitcoin hits major resistance before BTC begins a 20% price spike
Bitcoin price action on Tuesday capitalized on Monday’s massive rally, extending the bullish momentum for a bullish close near 3%. However, as BTC approached $45,500, sellers stepped in and halted any further momentum.
A geopolitical disaster could not take this market down
A lot of folks expected a stock market crash after Western countries imposed sanctions on Russia this weekend. They were wrong again. Equities did not crash despite having enough narratives to justify a waterfall selloff.