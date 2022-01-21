Yesterday’s strong AUD employment report has helped further meet one of the RBA’s three guiding principles. This means the RBA is set to turn more bullish over the coming weeks. One of those key principles has been a movement towards full employment. Yesterday the unemployment rate fell to a 13 year low and the headline showed a jump higher on jobs of 64.8K. 41.5K jobs added were full-time.
Westpac bring forward their rate hike scenario
Westpac now sees Australia hiking in August this year with a 15bps rate hike. This has been brought forward from February 2023. So, a good 6 months acceleration in the path towards normalization. That is a validation of the RBA’s more optimistic stance that the economy can return to its pre-delta path in the first half of 2022. The movement higher wage growth and inflation also supports higher interest rates.
Commodities higher
Iron Ore and Coal prices have been steadily moving higher which all support the AUD.
China easing
The PBOC cut interest rates by 10bps this week. Chinese lenders also lowered borrowing costs again to boost economic growth this week and Chinese regulators are considering making it easier for builders to access certain funds from pre-sold properties. If you look at the Chinese 50 index overlayed on the AUD you can see how close they track each other. This is because Australia’s largest trade partner is China. So, what’s good for China Is good for the AUD. Easing for the Chinese economy supports Chinese companies and a result of that will be AUD support.
This means that the AUDUSD is at a very interesting place. The Fed meet next week and it is hard to imagine a scenario where they exceed the market’s bullish expectations. If they disappoint markets then the AUDUSD upside looks attractive from here.
High Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds to 1.1350 on modest dollar weakness
EUR/USD regained its traction after declining toward 1.1320 during the European session and rose to 1.1350 area. The dollar's is facing modest selling pressure amid falling US Treasury bond yields and allowing the pair to continue to edge higher ahead of the weekend.
GBP/USD struggles to pull away from 10-day low set near 1.3550
GBP/USD fell toward 1.3550 on Friday and touched its weakest level in 10 days. Although the US Dollar Index stays in the negative territory in the early American session, the risk-averse market environment doesn't allow the pair to stage a convincing recovery.
Gold reclaims $1,840 amid falling US T-bond yields
Gold reversed its direction after testing $1,830 earlier in the day and turned positive on the day above $1,840. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is losing more than 3% at 1.75%, fueling XAU/USD's rebound.
BTC may capitulate to $30,000
Bitcoin price has dropped considerably over the last three weeks. The recent downswing has made things worse for BTC and hints that a steep correction could be on its way.
Will the Netflix stock price rebound?
Netflix stock edged down after better than expected Q4 results. Will the Netflix stock price rebound? Expectations of rising subscription and higher prices are bullish for Netflix stock price.