Daily Currency Update
The Australian dollar was again largely range bound, tracking between 0.7110 and 0.7165 through trade on Thursday. With little of note on the domestic ticket, the AUD drifted sideways through the local session as investors appeared content to sideline any major bet until after the ECB and Bank of England policy updates. The hawkish shift in rhetoric from both camps helped fuel a rise in global bond yields and dragged the AUD toward the top of the day’s ranges. While little moved against the USD, the AUD fell against the euro and GBP, slipping below 0.6250 and 0.5250 respectively, as markets began pricing a broader central bank tightening. The shift in rhetoric from the ECB and positive tightening in policy conditions from the BoE contrast starkly with the RBA’s stubborn and persistent push to leave rates on hold through the near term. Further improvement in European bond yields and added expectations for monetary policy change could see the AUD drift lower against key crosses through the weeks and months ahead.
Key Movers
The euro was the days big mover, surging back above 1.14 to touch intraday highs at 1.1450, following a shift in ECB rhetoric and a prompt uptick in rate hike expectations. While the ECB maintained its policy stance, ECB president Christine Lagarde lead a shift in rhetoric, acknowledging inflation risks were to the upside and well above the ECB target rate and refused to rule out a possible rate hike before the end of the year. Given Lagarde suggested any rate adjustment was highly unlikely just last month, this is a sharp and direct pivot in message driving markets to adjust policy expectations. In the moments following the press conference, markets increased bets on a rate hike of 10bps in June and 40bps by year end. Bond yields were up across near-and long-term yields while the euro benefited, rallying 1% on the day. Not to be outdone, the Bank of England raised rates by 0.25% taking the base line cash rate to 0.5%, a critical level as it will now see the Bank stop reinvesting within its bond portfolio in a bid to correct the balance sheet. Markets had priced in the move, but were surprised to find four of the nine policy members pushed for a 0.5% rate hike, suggesting the board is split on the best path forward and that a more aggressive approach may be adopted in the future. Sterling pushed through 1.36 to touch intraday highs at 1.3630. The euro and GBP gains have forced the dollar index back below 96 and 95.50, marking intraday lows at 95.24. Attentions today turn to US non-farm payroll data. After Wednesday’s dour ADP employment print, markets will be keenly attuned to any significant downturn in labour market performance. With recent Fed commentary suggesting a slow and measured adjustment to interest rates remains prudent, any slowdown in the labour market recover could further dampen prospects of an aggressive interest rate realignment.
Expected Ranges
- AUD/USD: 0.7030 – 0.7180 ▲
- AUD/EUR: 0.6190 – 0.6350 ▼
- GBP/AUD: 1.8980 – 1.9180 ▲
- AUD/NZD: 1.0680 – 1.0780 ▼
- AUD/CAD: 0.8950 – 0.9120 ▲
IMPORTANT: This information has been prepared for distribution over the internet and without taking into account the investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any particular person. Oz Forex Foreign Exchange makes no recommendations as to the merits of any financial product referred to in this website, emails or its related websites. Please read our Product Disclosure Statement and our Financial Services Guide.
Regulated in Australia by ASIC (AFS Licence number 226 484)
© 2010 Copyright Oz Forex Foreign Exchange Pty Ltd ABN 65 092-375-703
OzForex Foreign Exchange Services
Member of FOS (Financial Ombudsman Service)
Full Member of AFMA (Australian Financial Markets Association)
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retains post-ECB gains, approaches January monthly high
EUR/USD trades near a daily high of 1.1451, the highest level since mid-January. The euro was already outperforming following ECB President Lagarde's hawkish comments. She didn't push back against market pricing of rate hikes in 2022.
GBP/USD grinds higher around 1.3600 as bulls fear bumpy road
GBP/USD bulls take a breather around a fortnight high surrounding 1.3600, during the sixth positive day amid Friday’s Asian session. The cable pair justifies the clear upside break of the 50% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of the July-December 2021 downside, as well as sustained trading beyond the 100-DMA.
Gold is meeting a critical resistance ahead of NFP
The price of gold settled in the spot market on Thursday back in the $1,800's. It made a high of $1,809 and printed a low of $1,788.68. Central banks were the theme and the hawkishness has stripped the yellow metal down a level.
Cardano witnessed strength at $1 support as ADA awaits move to $1.42
Cardano price continues to hold on to the $1 value area as its primary support zone. A massive amount of buying within that value area has occurred over the past ten days, with more accumulation occurring every day. The net result of this buying behavior is an anticipated rally.
NFP preview & why EUR beat GBP 4-fold post ECB/BOE
Between Facebook’s weak earnings and negative guidance, a rate hike from the Bank of England and concerns about inflation from the European Central Bank, it proved to be a very lively day in the forex market. EUR and GBP soared on the back of the rate decisions.