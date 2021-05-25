AUD - Australian Dollar
Price action across currency markets was virtually non-existent on Tuesday with the AUD maintaining a narrow trading range as investors appeared content sidelining larger bets. With little headline news flow on hand to drive direction, the AUD tracked marginally higher, following equities and other risk assets upward amid sustained risk demand and a downward correction in global bond rates. Near term inflation concerns appear to have eased for now, helping underpin AUD supports at 0.7710 and 0.7680. As commodity prices shift off record highs and tensions with China continue to fester, we expect the AUD will remain largely range bound through the near term, struggling to extend beyond 0.7830 and 0.79. With little of note on today’s domestic ticket, our attentions turn to the RBNZ policy meeting and rate statement ahead of Friday’s all important US PCE inflation index. A hawkish surprise from the RBNZ could help drag the AUD higher while testing resistance on NZD/AUD and possibly opening the door for a break above 0.9330.
Key Movers
Price action across major currencies was absent on Tuesday with all major pairs maintaining a narrow range against the USD despite sustained dovish commentary from the Federal Reserve and a dip in 10 year treasury rates. Commentary from key FOMC officials failed to stray from party line, and only served to dampen expectations the Fed will move to adjust monetary policy in the face of risking inflation pressures. US 10 year treasury rates fell 3 basis points to 1.56%, their lowest handle in months and the USD struggled to move off multi-year lows.
The Chinese yuan marked its highest level in almost 3 years as the USD weakened towards 6.40. While the currency has yet to break back through the high enjoyed in January and February the PBOC seem content in allowing the fixing rate to follow adjustments in market fundamentals which could allow for more CNY strength in the weeks and months ahead.
Attentions turn to today’s RBNZ policy meeting and rate statement ahead of tomorrow’s Prelim GDP data and Friday’s PCE index inflation print.
Expected Ranges
AUD/USD: 0.7680 - 0.7830 ▼
AUD/EUR: 0.6290 - 0.6350 ▼
GBP/AUD: 1.8020 -1.8420 ▼
AUD/NZD: 1.0650 - 1.0830 ▼
AUD/CAD: 0.9310 - 0.9410 ▲
IMPORTANT: This information has been prepared for distribution over the internet and without taking into account the investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any particular person. Oz Forex Foreign Exchange makes no recommendations as to the merits of any financial product referred to in this website, emails or its related websites. Please read our Product Disclosure Statement and our Financial Services Guide.
Regulated in Australia by ASIC (AFS Licence number 226 484)
© 2010 Copyright Oz Forex Foreign Exchange Pty Ltd ABN 65 092-375-703
OzForex Foreign Exchange Services
Member of FOS (Financial Ombudsman Service)
Full Member of AFMA (Australian Financial Markets Association)
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Up for a bumpy ride, 1.2280 guards immediate upside
EUR/USD consolidates the jump to a fresh multi-day high of around 1.2250 during the initial Asian session trading on Wednesday. The quote keeps upside break of February high amid bullish MACD, which in turn backs the pair buyers.
GBP/USD: UK progressive reopening underpins the pound
The GBP/USD pair traded as high as 1.4210 but retreated from the level to close the day unchanged around 1.4150. There was no particular catalyst for the pair’s decline, although modest dollar’s demand during US trading hours kept the pair near its daily lows through the American session.
Gold consolidates run-up to early January top around $1,900
Gold (XAU/USD) bulls catch a breather around $1,900, recently easing to $1,898.72, following a notable rise to refresh multi-day high, during the initial Asian session on Wednesday.
Dogecoin price consolidates while DOGE targets $1
Dogecoin price has begun consolidating along the 50-day SMA and above the midline of the descending channel since May 20. Over the last few days, the relative strength shown by DOGE is a noteworthy divergence considering that it was created as a joke and has no utility.
RBNZ Preview: Improving economic performance but same policy
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) is likely to maintain its monetary policy settings at its meeting on Wednesday, taking into account improving economic performance, the country’s nascent vaccination campaign and concerns over the new Indian covid variant.