Australian dollar drifting
After plenty of volatility over the past week, the Australian dollar has settled down on Wednesday. AUD/USD is currently trading at 0.7251, down 0.09% on the day. The Aussie has sparkled this week, with gains of 1.5%. This follows a fall of 3% a weak earlier.
With markets in a wait-and-see mode ahead of the Jackson Hole meeting, which begins on Thursday, the currency markets could be on hold for the next day or two. The lack of activity is likely change on Friday, when Fed Chair Jerome Powell addresses the symposium. The million-dollar question on the minds of the markets is whether Powell will provide any insight into the timing of a Fed taper. Risk sentiment has improved with the Biden Administration making progress on its budget and infrastructure proposals, but the mood could quickly shift, depending on what Powell says – if he hints that a taper is imminent, that would likely give the dollar a boost. If, however, Powell chooses to lay low and doesn’t say much about a taper, risk sentiment could improve and weigh on the greenback.
The Australian dollar has enjoyed a strong week, despite soft manufacturing and services PMIs and lockdowns which have been imposed on half of the population of 25 million. The country had done a remarkable job in containing Covid, but the delta variant has sent infections soaring, while the vaccination rate remains low. If the lockdowns are extended, there are concerns that the weak Australian economy could totter into a recession.
In economic news, the construction sector continued to expand in Q2, with a gain of 0.8%, down from 2.4% (est. 2.5%). Still, the sector is in recovery mode, posting its second straight gain after a nasty steak of contraction in 10 straight quarters.
AUD/USD technical
-
There is resistance at 0.7306, followed by 0.7473.
-
On the downside, 0.7225, a monthly line, is providing weak support. Below, there is support at 0.7103, protecting the round number of 0.7100.
This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily OANDA’s, its officers or directors. OANDA’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy apply. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tops 1.1750, shrugging off weak German data
EUR/USD has turned higher on the day, topping 1.1750 after falling earlier in response to German IFO Business Climate, which missed with 99.4 points. The dollar is paring losses it suffered in previous days and ahead of Durable Goods Orders.
GBP/USD stabilizes under 1.3750 as the dollar looks for direction
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3750 but off the lows, as the US dollar stabilizes. Rising Delta covid variant concerns and anxiety ahead of Fed’s Jackson Hole Symposium keep investors away from the higher-yielding pound. US data in focus.
XAU/USD slides further below $1,800 mark amid a modest USD strength
Gold drops for second consecutive day as firmer USD adds to the bearish impulse. Market sentiment sours as virus woes escalate, mixed data raise concern over Fed’s tapering ahead of Jackson Hole Symposium.
Shiba Inu prepares for further losses as SHIB bulls lose control
Shiba Inu price dropped over 11% since August 24 after slicing below a critical support trend line. The governing technical pattern suggests that SHIB is vulnerable to further collapse.
Durable Goods Orders Preview: The trigger for a greenback comeback?
Has pessimism about the US economy gone too far? That is the premise that will come to a test with the release of US Durable Goods Orders for July, the first significant US data point in a week. Economists' low expectations could also contribute to a positive surprise.