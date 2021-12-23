Daily Currency Update
The Australian dollar rally continued through trade on Thursday, marking fresh highs at 0.7251 amid a sustained resurgence in risk demand as omicron fears abate. Despite an exponential surge in COVID 19 case numbers around the world, markets looked through near-term headwinds and instead pinned hopes the omicron variants impact on the global economy will be shallower and shorter than earlier strains. With little of note on the macroeconomic ticket sentiment carried the AUD toward the top end of recent ranges. With liquidity limited through the holiday period, we expect price action will remain contained with Omicron headlines continuing to govern risk appetite and direction. If early data continues to support anecdotal evidence, and the omicron mutation proves less severe than first feared we could see the AUD continue toward resistance at 0.7280/90 and perhaps test a break above 0.73 before the year is out. This is the last OFX Daily Commentary for 2021. We will return on the 4th of January. We thank you for your readership over the last 12 months and wish you a very happy and safe holiday season.
Key Movers
Haven currencies were again the days big losers as the recent resurgence in risk demand drove gains across risk assets and commodity-led currencies. The JPY and CHF led to losses across major currencies while the CAD notched fresh 6-day highs, the Norwegian Kroner rallied, and the AUD broke toward 0.7250. An uptick in oil prices and commodities helped drive gains across risk-sensitive currencies as the Omicron variant continues to show signs it will prove less severe than earlier strains and public health systems become better equipped to deal with the disease as new anti-viral drugs become available. With little of note on hand to drive direction into the weekly close and holiday period, a sustained risk on run could add further downward pressure on the USD. We expect the world’s base currency will find support, at least through Q1 next year. The US domestic economic outlook continues to improve at a faster rate than major counterparts, while expectations for a tightening monetary policy grow, weighing on risk assets and driving USD demand. Our focus remains affixed to Omicron headlines today while US inflation data due January 7 will prove a key marker for direction over the coming weeks.
Expected Ranges
- AUD/USD: 0.7070 – 0.7290 ▲
- AUD/EUR: 0.6290 – 0.6430 ▲
- GBP/AUD: 1.8450 – 1.8630 ▼
- AUD/NZD: 1.0550 – 1.0630 ▲
- AUD/CAD: 0.9250 – 0.9320 ▲
IMPORTANT: This information has been prepared for distribution over the internet and without taking into account the investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any particular person. Oz Forex Foreign Exchange makes no recommendations as to the merits of any financial product referred to in this website, emails or its related websites. Please read our Product Disclosure Statement and our Financial Services Guide.
Regulated in Australia by ASIC (AFS Licence number 226 484)
© 2010 Copyright Oz Forex Foreign Exchange Pty Ltd ABN 65 092-375-703
OzForex Foreign Exchange Services
Member of FOS (Financial Ombudsman Service)
Full Member of AFMA (Australian Financial Markets Association)
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Upside remains capped below 1.1350 key hurdle
EUR/USD holds onto the monthly trading range, around the upper end of a symmetrical triangle during Friday’s quiet Asian session. The major currency pair steps back from 200-EMA and the stated monthly triangle’s resistance line, while also justifying the pullback in the Momentum line.
GBP/USD stays defensive around 1.3400 as Brexit, Omicron test bulls at monthly top
GBP/USD adheres to consolidation of the recent gains, like other major currency pairs, during the quiet Asian session on Friday.
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD defends $1,800 breakout despite firmer yields
Gold (XAU/USD) seesaws near the weekly high around $1,808 as holiday mood restricts market moves during early Friday in Asia.
Why Bitcoin could see the Christmas holiday begin a 50% rally
Bitcoin price has developed the necessary conditions for a Point and Figure chart pattern known as a Bear Trap. However, it has also developed conditions favorable for a Bearish Catapult setup.
The ‘Santa rally’ to drive the commodity currencies higher
The SP 500 has rallied over 4% in the past three days driven by expectations of a strong healthy economy into 2022. Oil prices have surged over 10% in the same period.