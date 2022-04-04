Daily Currency Update
The Australian dollar extended toward 0.7550 through trade on Monday on the heels of a sustained improvement in risk sentiment. Having bounced between 0.7490 and 0.7515 for much of the domestic session the AUD found support overnight as elevated risk performance and an uptick across key commodities helped propel the currencies toward intraday highs at 0.7556. In the absence of key headline data attention remained affixed to the war in Ukraine and monetary policy expectations. The promise of stricter sanctions had little impact while treasury yields fell. The US yield curve steepened as near-term rate expectations fell and 10-year rates moved higher. Having rejected a break above 0.7550 our focus now turns to the RBA policy update this afternoon. We expect policymakers will remain steadfast in their approach to monetary policy, maintaining the current policy setting until after May’s Federal Election. However, given the RBA remains well behind the curve in adopting a tighter policy bias there is scope to suggest more hawkish rhetoric will be proffered in an attempt to prepare markets for a change in policy through H2.
Key Movers
The Euro underperformed through trade on Monday, giving up ground to most major counterparts as safe-haven currencies struggled in the face of risk on shift and commodity currencies surged. European bond yields fell some 5 basis points amid fears further sanctions will exacerbate supply-side inflation pressures and dampen future growth expectations. Having opened a tick above 1.1050 the single currency fell through 1.10 to mark intraday lows at 1.0960. The Euro sell-off had some spillover implications, dampening demand for the GBP and forcing a momentary break below 1.31. With commodity currencies surging the biggest moves came on the crosses with the NZD, AUD and CAD all enjoying strong gains against the Euro and GBP, up over 1% in some instances. Today’s macroeconomic docket remains largely bare with the war in Ukraine and shifting monetary policy expectations expected to drive direction through the near term.
Expected Ranges
- AUD/USD: 0.7470 – 0.7580 ▲
- AUD/EUR: 0.6750 – 0.6930 ▲
- GBP/AUD: 1.7280 – 1.7520 ▼
- AUD/NZD: 1.0780 – 1.0920 ▲
- AUD/CAD: 0.9350 – 0.9450 ▲
IMPORTANT: This information has been prepared for distribution over the internet and without taking into account the investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any particular person. Oz Forex Foreign Exchange makes no recommendations as to the merits of any financial product referred to in this website, emails or its related websites. Please read our Product Disclosure Statement and our Financial Services Guide.
Regulated in Australia by ASIC (AFS Licence number 226 484)
© 2010 Copyright Oz Forex Foreign Exchange Pty Ltd ABN 65 092-375-703
OzForex Foreign Exchange Services
Member of FOS (Financial Ombudsman Service)
Full Member of AFMA (Australian Financial Markets Association)
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bulls step aside at weekly resistance into the RBA meeting
AUD/USD is turning a little soft as the countdown to the Reserve Bank of Australia's interest rate decision takes the spotlight. 0.7525 is eyed for the RBA meeting that meets the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement area. On the upside, weekly resistance is critical and a hawkish outcome could seal the deal for a daily upside breakout.
USD/JPY has lost its footing, sharply down in Tokyo
USD/JPY is under pressure in Tokyo as the dollar loses its grip. BoJ commentary is eyed while traders await the FOMC minutes. The Bank of Japan's governor is speaking to Parliament which is potentially causing some volatility in the yen.
Gold stays on backfoot near $1,930 on Ukraine crisis, US Services PMIs eyed
Gold price is testing bids in the $1,930 neighborhood, as mounting tensions between the West and Russia over the atrocities in Ukraine keep the US dollar’s haven demand intact. The downside, however, appears cushioned in the bright metal.
Bitcoin to hit $100,000 before its next bear market
Bitcoin price closed the quarter where it started. Bitcoin price changed very little over the past quarter (January 2022 – March 2022). Compared to Q4 2021, the 3-month candlesticks show near mirror images of each other.
GGPI explodes after Hertz announces Polestar partnership
The share price of Gores Guggenheim (NASDAQ: GGPI) broke out of its consolidative phase and exploded on Monday, surging to fresh four-month highs of $13.30. GGPI shares booked a whopping 11.87% gain on the day, closing the day at $12.82.