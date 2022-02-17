Daily Currency Update
The Australian dollar rallied through trade on Wednesday, extending beyond resistance at 0.7150 to test 0.72 US cents. Financial markets remain on edge as new reports suggest tensions between Ukraine and Russia remain at a precarious tipping point. There is little evidence Russia is withdrawing its border forces and in fact appears to be advancing its military build-up, according to NATO’s secretary-general. Russia has refuted such claims, affirming President Putin’s desire for a diplomatic solution. Volatility across financial markets remains intact as analysts and investors attempt to shore up position amidst the uncertainty. Equities and bond rates fell in the face of a risk-off shift, yet the AUD managed to maintain the week’s upward momentum as there was little overflow in the risk-off move. A broad-based USD decline allowed the AUD to mark intraday highs above 0.72 at 0.7205. Our attentions turn now to local labour market data ahead of next week’s all-important wage price print. Strength across the labour market and an uptick in wage pressures will add mounting pressure on the RBA to bring forward policy change and could help push the AUD toward 0.7250/0.73.
Key Movers
Price action across major currencies moved against the broader risk-off trend with the USD DXY index giving up 0.3%, while traditional risk-lead currencies enjoyed strong upside. The inflation theme continued with UK and Canadian CPI data both surprising to the upside. Headline inflation in the UK marked 5.5%— its highest level in 30 years, with next month’s figure expected to print even higher as household energy costs and core food prices continue to rise. Canada’s CPI surged through 5% firming bets for a long series of rate hikes beginning with a 25 basis point hike next month. The pound pushed through 1.3550 to test 1.36 while the CAD eyed a break above 0.79. With markets now pricing broad monetary policy change across major central banks, the momentum behind the USD appears to be faltering. Long-run metrics suggest the currency is overvalued and with inflation in the US outpacing other major economies there is a concern this will act as a handbrake on growth as we move into Q2, 3 and 4. Our attentions today turn to the Fed’s latest FOMC policy meeting minutes, with a key focus on balance sheet reduction.
Expected Ranges
- AUD/USD: 0.7070 – 0.7250 ▲
- AUD/EUR: 0.6280 – 0.6350 ▲
- GBP/AUD: 1.8780 – 1.9050 ▼
- AUD/NZD: 1.0720 – 1.0820 ▲
- AUD/CAD: 0.9050 – 0.9180 ▲
IMPORTANT: This information has been prepared for distribution over the internet and without taking into account the investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any particular person. Oz Forex Foreign Exchange makes no recommendations as to the merits of any financial product referred to in this website, emails or its related websites. Please read our Product Disclosure Statement and our Financial Services Guide.
Regulated in Australia by ASIC (AFS Licence number 226 484)
© 2010 Copyright Oz Forex Foreign Exchange Pty Ltd ABN 65 092-375-703
OzForex Foreign Exchange Services
Member of FOS (Financial Ombudsman Service)
Full Member of AFMA (Australian Financial Markets Association)
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stable at around 1.1360 as investors remain sidelined
EUR/USD spent the day in a narrow range around 1.1350/60 on Thursday with investors staying focused on geopolitical headlines and ignoring US data releases.
GBP/USD skids from 1.3630 as investors shift to defensives amid the geopolitical tensions
The GBP/USD pair has attracted some offers in the US session around 1.3630, as the geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine renew after the shelling between Ukraine armed forces and pro-Moscow rebels across a ceasefire line in eastern Ukraine.
Gold: Bulls challenged bears to print fresh cycle highs
The price of gold rallied on Thursday and was coming to a close near the highs of the day of $1,901 at $1,898, ending up over 1.54%. The uncertainty surrounding the Russian NATO crisis over Ukraine appears to be generating solid demand for gold as a haven.
Axie Infinity price action indecisive, AXS at risk of a 20% drop
Axie Infinity price has been an exercise in frustration for bulls and bears. Multiple bearish continuation setup and bullish reversal opportunities have developed, with neither side willing or able to capitalize on any move. That activity is expected to continue.
Russia and Ukraine threaten the global recovery as central banks confront inflation Premium
Join FXStreet senior analysts, Yohay Elam, Eren Sengezer, and Joseph Trevisani for an examination of the policy linkage between Kyiv, Moscow, and Washington.