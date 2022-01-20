Daily Currency Update
The Australian dollar edged higher through trade on Wednesday amid a broad improvement in risk appetite and the USD softening. Having touched intraday lows at 0.7180 through the domestic session, the AUD climbed steadily overnight punching back through 0.72 US cents. The sell-off across global bonds that has dominated direction through the past few days has paused, affording equity markets some respite while prompting analysts to moderate recent risk aversion. Having touched intraday highs at 0.7240, our attentions turn now to the latest monthly employment data print. We expect the unemployment rate will continue to fall as this latest report affords a backward look at December’s labour market performance and largely pre-dates the chaos caused by the Omicron surge. A print at or near 4.4% will be a welcome surprise for the RBA and could add mounting pressure on policymakers to end QE measures when they next meet on February 1.
Key Movers
The USD moved lower through trade on Wednesday as aversion to risk abated and investors looked to stabilise the recent correction across commodity currencies and risk assets. The DXY dollar index fell 0.2% yet found support on moves approaching 95.50. Having pared recent gains, the USD remains largely flat on the year as the euro climbed back above 1.1350 and the pound pushed through 1.36. With little of note on today’s ticket, we expect price action will continue to be dominated by ongoing fluctuations in bond market activity and global rates.
Expected Ranges
- AUD/USD: 0.7170 – 0.7290 ▲
- AUD/EUR: 0.6290 – 0.6380 ▲
- GBP/AUD: 1.8790 – 1.8950 ▼
- AUD/NZD: 1.0580 – 1.0680 ▲
- AUD/CAD: 0.8980 – 0.9050 ▲
IMPORTANT: This information has been prepared for distribution over the internet and without taking into account the investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any particular person. Oz Forex Foreign Exchange makes no recommendations as to the merits of any financial product referred to in this website, emails or its related websites. Please read our Product Disclosure Statement and our Financial Services Guide.
Regulated in Australia by ASIC (AFS Licence number 226 484)
© 2010 Copyright Oz Forex Foreign Exchange Pty Ltd ABN 65 092-375-703
OzForex Foreign Exchange Services
Member of FOS (Financial Ombudsman Service)
Full Member of AFMA (Australian Financial Markets Association)
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD accelerates slump, approaches 0.1300
The shared currency is among the weakest dollar’s rivals. EUR/USD trades around 1.1320 and is near its weekly low. Elsewhere, the greenback weakened after soft US employment-related figures and as stocks rallied.
GBP/USD holds above 1.3600 as dollar fails to capitalize on US data
GBP/USD tested 1.3600 earlier in the day but managed to stage a recovery in the early American session. The greenback is having a hard time gathering strength as investors assess the mixed macroeconomic data releases from the US.
Gold bulls looking for a re-test of November high at 1,877.15
Gold resumed its advance after a short-lived consolidative stage, reaching a fresh two-month high of $1,847.92 a troy ounce. The dollar came under renewed selling pressure after the US released mixed economic figures.
Facebook and Instagram join the NFT mania
NFTs exploded in popularity in 2021, driving Meta to offer users the feature to create, display and sell digital collectibles and art on its social media platforms. Meta is developing the feature to enable the multi-billion userbase to delve into NFTs.
Are equities the markets' canary? Premium
Equities have had a difficult New Year. Interest rates are rising, growth is looking dicey and covid's grip on the global economy and market psychology is unflinching. Join our analysts for an examination of this most unsettled moment in the global economy.