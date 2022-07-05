Asia Market Update: AUD pares rise amid inline RBA decision; Equities trade mixed; CN Services PMI crushed ests; Possible tariff relief for China remains in the headlines.

General trend

- Yen trades weaker amid Gotobi day.

- UST yields rise following US holiday; European yields gained on Monday; AU yields rose ahead of the RBA decision.

- WTI Crude FUTs rise.

- Asian countries report hotter CPI data (Philippines, South Korea, Thailand).

- Will BOK consider ‘big’ rate hike following inflation data?

- Fast Retailing [largest Nikkei component] rises on sales figures.

- US markets return from holiday.

Headlines/Economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opened +0.1%.

- (AU) Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) raises cash rate target by 50BPS TO 1.35%; as expected.

- (NZ) New Zealand Q2 Business Confidence: -65% v -40% q/q [2-year low].

- (AU) Australia May AIG Construction Index: 46.2 v 50.4 prior (1st contraction since Jan).

- (AU) Australia ANZ Roy Morgan Weekly Consumer Confidence W/W: -1.2% v +3.7% prior.

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opened +0.9%.

- (JP) Japan Jun Final PMI Services: 54.0 v 54.2 prelim.

- (JP) Japan reports 2 China coast guard ships have incurred into Japanese territorial waters.

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) Q1 Output Gap -1.21 v -1.47 prior.

- (JP) Former Bank of Japan (BOJ) Chief Economist Kameda expects the central bank to revise its FY22 inflation forecast upwards; does not see imminent policy shift - US financial press.

- (JP) Japan May Labor Cash Earnings Y/Y: 1.0% v 1.5%e; Real Cash Earnings Y/Y: -1.8% v -1.6%e.

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 25bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.25% [as expected].

- (JP) Japan Fin Min Suzuki: Elections tend to encourage talk on spending, debating fiscal health remains important; Details on meeting with US Treasury Sec Yellen are being sorted out [talks to be held on Jul 12-13th].

- (JP) Japan MoF sells ¥2.7T v ¥2.7T indicated in 0.2% 10-year JGBs; avg yield 0.2480% v 0.2390% prior; bid to cover: 5.05x v 4.86x prior.

Korea

- Kospi opened +0.9%.

- (KR) South Korea JunCPI M/M: 0.6% V 0.5%E; Y/Y: 6.0% V 5.9%E (Fastest pace since Nov 1998).

- (KR) South Korea Jun Foreign Reserves: $438.3B v $447.7B prior.

- (KR) South Korea President Yoon: Govt will continue additional reform of the public sector, will sell off assets or cut expenditures.

- (KR) South Korea sells 2-year bonds: Avg yield 3.435% v 3.055% prior.

China/Hong Kong

- Hang Seng opened opened +1.0%; Shanghai Composite opened +0.2%.

- (CN) President Biden could announce decision to cut some Chinese tariffs during week of July 4th.

- (CN) China expected to set up CNY500B infrastructure fund, and issue 2023 advance local govt special bonds during Q4 - Press.

- (CN) PBOC Financial Stability Bureau Head Sun: PBOC to increase liquidity supervision; Will strengthen the battle against insider trading - China state media.

- (CN) China's Vice Premier Liu He: Spoke with US Treasury Sec Yellen on Economy and Global supply chain; Discussion was considered 'constructive'.

- (CN) China Jun CAIXIN PMI services: 54.5 V 49.6E.

- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY3B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY3B prior; Net drain CNY107B v Net drain CNY97B prior.

- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.6986 v 6.7071 prior.

- (CN) Anhui (China) reports 231 local COVID cases for Jul 4th (prior 287).

- (CN) China said to be looking into selling pork from state reserves to keep price hikes from increasing - Press.

- (HK) Hong Kong Chief Exec Lee: Hong Kong still needs to address coronavirus risk while reopening; Actively looking for ways to reduce inconvenience while travelling.

Other

- (SG) Singapore Jun PMI (Whole economy): 57.5 v 59.4 prior (19th consecutive expansion).

- (TW) Taiwan Q1 Housing Prices Y/Y: 9.4% (Highest since 2014).

North America

- Canadian National Railway CNR.CA CN and IBEW union agree to binding arbitration, ending strike.

- (CA) Canada Q2 Overall Business Outlook Survey: 4.85 v 5 prior.

Europe

- (DE) Germany Chancellor Scholz said must develop inflation-fighting plans in the coming weeks [comments after task force meeting] - press.

- (NO) Norway Lederne Oil and Gas Union: Confirms strike in the Norwegian oil sector has started.

- (EG) Egypt State News notes that import costs are up to total $9.5B/month due to the Ukraine War.

- (EU) ECB's Kazaks (Latvia, hawk) said will have to tread carefully on normalizing policy - press.

Levels as of 01:20 ET

- Nikkei 225, +1%, ASX 200 +0.6% , Hang Seng +0.2%; Shanghai Composite -0.4% ; Kospi +1.6%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures: +0.4%; Nasdaq100 +0.5%, Dax +0.7%; FTSE100 +0.4%.

- EUR 1.0442-1.0420 ; JPY 136.36-135.53 ; AUD 0.6896-0.6840 ;NZD 0.6227-0.6195.

- Gold +0.6% at $1,812/oz; Crude Oil +2% at $110.56/brl; Copper +0.1% at $3.5728/lb.