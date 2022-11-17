AUDNZD has been trading nicely higher since start of the year and formed a clear bullish impulse. Notice that price also reached the upper trendline of an EW channel which is usually the ending point of a higher degree structure. We talked about this in our past updates and warned about a bearish turning point which is now in full progress and will most likely resume much lower as pair came sharply out of an upward channel. However, nothing moves in a straight line, so ideally wave A is now approaching some support, thus we can see a rally in (B) in the next few weeks.

LIMITE TIME OFFER for wavetraders services: Get 2 Months For Price of 1.