Part 1) introduction
VolatilityMarkets suggests trend-inspired trades that capitalize on market trends.
In the short term AUDNZD has been decelerating lower. In the long term AUDNZD has been decelerating lower. With the long term trend being the stronger of the two, we propose a short trade idea with a one week time horizon.
Part 2) trade idea details
Sell $ 332,143 AUD, or 3.32 lots of AUDNZD, take profit at $ 1.0768 level with 50.0% odds for a $ 999 AUD gain, stop out at $ 1.0833 with 49.98% odds for a $ 1,000 AUD loss through 1w time horizon.
Part 3) AUD/NZD trend analysis
AUDNZD last price was $ 1.079234. The long term trend decelerating lower is stronger than the short term trend decelerating lower. This trade goes short when the price was moving lower and decelerating over the past 19 days.
Part 4) AUD/NZD value analysis
Over the past 19 days, the AUDNZD price increased 6 days and decreased 13 days. For every up day, there were 2.17 down days. The average return on days where the price increased is 0.1654% The average return on days where the price decreased is -0.1709% Over the past 19 Days, the price has decreased by -1.23% percent. Over the past 19 days, the average return per day has been -0.0647% percent.
Part 5) AUD/NZD worst/best case scenario analysis
Within 1 week, our worst case scenario where we are 95% certain that this level won't trade for AUDNZD, is $ 1.070585 , and the best case scenario overnight is $ 1.089543 . levels outside of this range are unlikely, but still possible, to trade. We are 50% confident that $ 1.0833 could trade and that $ 1.0768 could trade. These levels are within statistical probability.
Key Takeaways:
-
Price today $ 1.079234.
-
Over the past 19 days, the AUDNZD price increased 6 days and decreased 13 Days.
-
For every up day, there were 2.17 down days.
-
The average return on days where the price increased is 0.1654%.
-
The average return on days where the price decreased is -0.1709%.
-
Over the past 19 Days, the price has decreased by -1.23% percent.
-
Over the past 19 days, the average return per day has been -0.0647% percent.
-
Over the past 19 days, The price has on average been decelerating: -2.6706 pips per day lower.
-
Over the last session, the price decreased by -4.47 pips.
-
Over the last session, the price decreased by -0.0414 %.
-
Over the last session, the price decelerated by -5.51 pips.
Volatility Markets provides trend following trade ideas for momentum traders. The Volatility Markets Newswire measures the direction and acceleration of a security and then structures a trade idea to capitalize on the trend. While trends have been shown to exist in markets over the past 100 years, they are no guarantee of future asset prices. You should take these ideas lightly and at your own risk.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops toward 1.0300, eyes on Powell
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and dropped toward 1.0300 amid month-end flows. The US Dollar Index gathers strength following the mixed macroeconomic data releases while investors await FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell's speech.
GBP/USD retreats to 1.1900 as US Dollar recovers
GBP/USD has reversed its direction and declined toward 1.1900 after having climbed above 1.2000 earlier in the day. Wall Street's main indexes are trading mixed after the opening bell and the US Dollar benefits from the cautious mood ahead of Powell's speech.
Gold holding ground around $1,750 as Powell looms
XAU/USD holds on to modest intraday gains after hitting a fresh weekly high. Investors await US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's words to move more aggressively. Mixed US data showed better-than-anticipated growth but tepid employment performance.
ECB director calls for Bitcoin ban, says BTC is not suitable for payments or investments
European Central Bank's head stated Bitcoin should not be legalized. The bank’s director general Ulrich Bindseil states that regulation of cryptocurrencies is not equivalent to legalization.
S&P 500 (SPX) waits for Powell as ADP helps doves and GDP helps hawks
Equities snoozed across the finish line on Tuesday with little catalyst. The Dow closed completely flat almost to the tick. The NASDAQ was lower by 0.7%, and the S&P 500 was also barely changed.