AUDNZD is trading in a downtrend since late September since sellers dragged the price below its 200-exponential moving average, forming lower tops and lower bottoms. AUDNZD is hanging out at the lowest level seen in the last seven months. Accelerating bearish momentum has resulted in tackling the 1.08787 hurdle following the first attempt on November 8. If sellers find a way to break this barrier the decline will likely be extended towards the immediate support of 1.08343. In the event that this level also fails to halt the fall, the pair can retrain the downtrend to land on the 1.07778 mark. Should selling forces remain in the play, a sustained move below this level can turn attention to 1.07154.
Otherwise, with buyers coming to defend the current support level, managing to hold the 1.08787 mark, the price may pare some losses towards the immediate resistance of 1.09411. However, even if buying pressure fuels further traction, it needs to overcome the 1.10423, coinciding with the 200-EMA, to reverse the trend.
Short-term momentum oscillators imply a bearish bias, suggesting that sellers may take a break to reinforce their strength before going further down. RSI is pointing down at the verge of the oversold area, suggesting that bearish momentum is on its extreme, while momentum is hovering in the selling area with a distance from its threshold. We see also MACD bars flattening for a while in the negative territory, waiting for more push from sellers to cross the signal line.
Trading forex and other financial instruments involve a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors or traders. Traders must carefully consider their trading objectives, financial situation, risk appetite, and level of experience before stepping into margin trading with Inveslo. There's a risk of losing more than the trader’s initial investment. The higher the leverage, the more the risk, which can go or against you. Traders are advised to be aware of the associated risks.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD slides below 1.0350 as US Dollar finds demand
EURUSD trades below 1.0350 in the American session. Wall Street's main indexes opened with a soft tone while their overseas counterparts trimmed a good bunch of their early gains. In the absence of high-tier data releases, Fedspeak will be eyed for fresh impetus.
GBPUSD retreats from daily highs, pierces the 1.1900 level
GBPUSD has lost its bullish momentum and declined below 1.1900. The risk-related sentiment sours, allowing the US Dollar to find demand in the second half of the day. Pound remains among the best performers against the US Dollar this week.
Gold declines below $1,750 as US yields gather momentum
Gold price came under bearish pressure and declined below $1,750 in the second half of the day on Friday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield moved into positive territory near 3.8%, making it difficult for XAUUSD to gain traction.
FTX Latest: Multicoin Capital says more pain ahead, how will Bitcoin price react?
FTX exchange's standing continues to worsen as the bankrupt firm faces more scrutiny from regulators. The repercussions of the exchange's collapse have led to severe disruptions in the crypto market.
Hawks are back
High inflation print sure revived the BoJ hawks, and the calls for a policy rate hike, and kept the dollar-yen below the 140 level, but it’s unsure whether the BoJ will give up on its ultra-soft policy stance.