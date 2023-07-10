NZD is doing much better compared to AUD for the last few weeks, but with RBNZ on Wednesday the flows may change. From an Elliott wave perspective, we see pair coming down into big and important Fib support at 1.0650-1.07 where we expect temporary support for wave D that belongs to a higher degree triangle. Triangle it's an A-B-C-D-E pattern, so we may have to wait and be aware of more sideways price action through the summer, before the market may finally break lower; ideally later this year.
Get Full Access To Our Premium Elliott Wave Analysis For 14 Days. Click here.
By using Wavetraders website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.wavetraders.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!
By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady near 1.0950 on Monday
EUR/USD fluctuate in a narrow channel at around 1.0950 on Monday. Following the sharp upsurge witnessed on Friday, the pair stays in a consolidation phase as investors search for the next catalyst. Earlier in the day, Sentix Investor Confidence for the Eurozone came in worse than expected.
GBP/USD drops below 1.2800 as USD rebound
GBP/USD lost its traction and broke below 1.2800 on Monday. The cautious market mood helps the US Dollar stay resilient against its rivals following Friday's selloff that was triggered by the mixed US jobs report. The UK's ONS will release labor market data on Tuesday.
Gold struggles to build on Friday gains, holds above $1,920
Gold price struggles to build on Friday's recovery gains and stays quiet above $1,920 in the absence of fundamental drivers on Monday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield retreats toward 4%, helping XAU/USD limit its losses despite renewed US Dollar strength.
Altcoin season looks unlikely until 2024 despite mass accumulation, expert says
Altcoins are in an accumulation period that is likely to last through Bitcoin halving. Crypto analyst Zero Ika says Bitcoin is more likely to outperform altcoins in the ongoing market cycle.
Disinflation theme could be given another boost this week
The slight steepening in the yield curve is worth watching. In layman’s terms, it means that a slowdown in growth now could lead to stronger growth in the future, which is no bad thing.