Next week the RBNZ is meeting and there is scope for some movement in the AUDNZD pair. At the last RBNZ meeting the RBNZ was very hawkish combating headline inflation that was over 7%. They projected a terminal rate of 5.5% for Q3 this year.
The question now is, ‘what will the RBNZ do and project next week?’
Looking at the AUDNZD pair seasonally there is a strong bias for potential gains. Over the last 23 years, the pair has risen a total of 73.91% of the time. So, if the RBNZ takes a more dovish tone next week, will that provide a perfect boost for the AUDNZD pair?
Major Trade Risks: The major trade risk here is that the RBNZ remains concerned about rising inflation and becomes more hawkish which would likely strengthen the NZD.
High-Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure. *Any opinions made in this material are personal to the author and do not reflect the opinions of HYCM. This material is considered a marketing communication and should not be construed as containing investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments. Past performance is not a guarantee of or prediction of future performance. HYCM does not take into account your personal investment objectives or financial situation. HYCM makes no representation and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast, or other information supplied by an employee of HYCM, a third party, or otherwise. Without the approval of HYCM, reproduction or redistribution of this information isn’t permitted.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD slides toward 1.1900 after UK Retail Sales
GBP/USD is extending losses toward 1.1900 in the early European morning. The data from the UK showed that Retail Sales rose by 0.5% in January, compared to the market expectation for a decrease of 0.3%, but failed to help the Pound Sterling find demand.
EUR/USD drops toward 1.0600 amid notable USD demand
EUR/USD is dropping toward 1.0600, at its lowest level in six weeks in early Europe this Friday. The pair is undermined by a broadly firmer US Dollar amid rallying US Treasury bond yields and risk aversion. ECB and Federal Reserve speeches eyed.
Gold needs a weekly closing below $1,825 to target $1,800
Gold price is extending its three-day bearish momentum on Friday, following Thursday’s sharp reversal from near the $1,850 level. The buying interest around the United States Dollar (USD) remains unabated amid hawkish US Federal Reserve (Fed) expectations.
Ethereum deflation rate is accelerating by the day: Here’s what to expect from ETH price
Ethereum has turned deflationary since its transition to Proof-of-Stake. The altcoin’s issuance has been on a steady decline whilst its price, meanwhile, has cranked up to a five-month high.
No landing?
The equity marathon that kept going on for questionable reasons since Tuesday ended in tears yesterday, with the arrival of a new set of economic data that crushed the optimistic rhetoric of soft landing.