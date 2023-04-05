Introduction
VolatilityMarkets Momentum Trade Idea.
According to AQR the quantitative hedge fund and Yale University, over the past 100 years markets moved in trends. Trends are successive upwards and downwards movements in price that occur at a greater frequency than would be predicted by randomness alone. The following trade idea is a momentum trade idea which takes the assumption that the market will continue moving in the way it has over the previous sessions. momentum trading, is different than trend trading due to the time horizon of the trade as momentum trades will happen intraday or over the course of a single session while trend trading is done over the course of a week or more.
Market summary
Price
AUDNZD last price was $ 1.061977.
Trend analysis
In the short term AUDNZD has been accelerating lower. In the long term AUDNZD has been accelerating lower.
Value analysis
Over the past 20 days, the AUDNZD price increased 10 days and decreased 10 days.
For every up day, there were 1.0 down days.
The average return on days where the price increased is 0.2494%
The average return on days where the price decreased is -0.362%
Performance
Over the past 20 Days, the price has decreased by -1.13% percent.
Over the past 20 days, the average return per day has been -0.0565% percent.
Trade idea
Taking into account the long term trend accelerating lower, we propose a short trade idea with an overnight time horizon..
Trend trade idea
Sell $ 621,562 AUD, or 6.22 lots of AUDNZD, take profit at $ 1.0591 level with 25.0% odds for a $ 1,711 AUD gain, stop out at $ 1.0637 with 50.12% odds for a $ 1,000 AUD loss through an overnight time horizon
Intraday predictions
AUD/NZD trend analysis
AUD/NZD worst/best case scenario analysis
Expected range
Within 1 week, our worst case scenario where we are 95% certain that this level won't trade for AUDNZD, is $ 1.056989 , and the best case scenario overnight is $ 1.066965 . levels outside of this range are unlikely, but still possible, to trade.
We are 50% confident that $ 1.0637 could trade and that $ 1.0591 could trade. These levels are within statistical probability.
Probability Vs Payout Chart:
This graph contrasts the percentage payout of holding a position vs the probability that the payout occurs. The red and green columns represent the probability of stopping out and taking profit and their associated payouts.
Key Takeaways:
Volatility Markets provides trend following trade ideas for momentum traders. The Volatility Markets Newswire measures the direction and acceleration of a security and then structures a trade idea to capitalize on the trend. While trends have been shown to exist in markets over the past 100 years, they are no guarantee of future asset prices. You should take these ideas lightly and at your own risk.
