The Reserve Bank of Australia meets next week on Tuesday, June 6 at 05:30 UK time. The expectations from the short-term interest rate markets are that rates will be unchanged at 3.85%. However, interest rate markets still see a terminal rate of over 4% ahead of the RBA. If the RBA surprises interest rate markets and communicates that it has finished its rate hiking cycle then the AUD could potentially lose value against the NZD.
This makes the seasonal pattern of weakness for the AUDNZD very interesting. Over the last 15 years, the AUDNZD pair has lost value nearly 70% of the time between June 13 and July 10. The AUDNZD pair has seen an average fall of -0.45% with the largest fall -1.85% in 2014.
So, would a signal from the RBA that it has finished hiking rates send the AUDNZD lower next week?
Major trade risks: The major near-term trade risk here is if the RBA surprises markets again with another rate hike. The headline inflation is still 7% y/y, and core inflation is 6.6%, so the RBA will likely be reluctant to signal the end of further rate hikes.
High-Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure. *Any opinions made in this material are personal to the author and do not reflect the opinions of HYCM. This material is considered a marketing communication and should not be construed as containing investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments. Past performance is not a guarantee of or prediction of future performance. HYCM does not take into account your personal investment objectives or financial situation. HYCM makes no representation and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast, or other information supplied by an employee of HYCM, a third party, or otherwise. Without the approval of HYCM, reproduction or redistribution of this information isn’t permitted.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances toward 1.0800 ahead of US NFP
EUR/USD is on a gradual advance toward 1.0800 in the early European morning. Positive risk sentiment on Congressional approval of the US debt limit suspension and dovish Fed expectations is exerting bearish pressure on the US Dollar. US Nonfarm Payrolls awaited.
GBP/USD grinds higher toward 1.2550 amid USD weakness, US jobs data eyed
GBP/USD is inching higher toward 1.2550 in early Europe, as markets cheer a risk-friendly environment, which is rendering negative for the safe-haven US Dollar. The pair shrugs off UK economic woes on Brexit barriers. The focus now remians on the US NFP report.
Gold aims to sustain above $1,980 amid fragile USD Index ahead of US NFP
Gold price (XAU/USD) is looking to fit its auction above $1,980.00 in the early European session. The precious metal has been fueled with fresh blood as the USD Index is expected to remain in the bearish trajectory amid the absence of recovery signals.
Pro-XRP lawyer: Ripple losing the SEC lawsuit might be a blessing in disguise
XRP price made a decent recovery in the month of May, fueled by Ripple's chances of winning the lawsuit it is facing against the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC).
The US labour market: A closer look at the data
The US will release its official labour market report on Friday, and traders are busy. The fast-growing indicator for new vacancies rose again in recent years, reaching over 10 million in April, defying the expected drop from 9.7 million to 9.4 million.