The AUD/NZD is very bullish. We should see a bullish continuation. Double pattern has been broken and the price is proceeding further up.

Breakout above W H4 has made another strong move to the upside and now is all about either retest or continuation. On a retest of 1.0835 zone or 1.0910 I expect a continuation up. Even if the market drops to 1.0900 it will be a consolidation before a move up. Final target is 1.10055. It's buy the dips scenario.

The analysis has been done with the CAMMACD.Core System.

