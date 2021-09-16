The AUD was gaining strongly due to its pro-cyclical bias. Vaccine fuelled optimism helped push AUD higher as did higher Iron ore prices alongside signs of China’s economy rebounding. However, recently that bullish bias has moved to a far more neutral footing.
A combination of the delta variant locking down large areas of Australia, RBA’s Lowe seeing no interest rate hikes until 2024, a contraction of at least 2% expected for Q2, falling Iron Ore prices, and a slowdown in China’s growth has all been weighing on the AUD. The last data points from China this week show a slowdown in both industrial production and retail sales.
RBA extends QE timeframe
At the last RBA meeting, the RBA continued with its plan to taper its asset purchases. This was a surprise. However, the RBA’s decision to taper was offset by the fact that they extended the asset purchases to at least February 2022. Previously, they were expected to last until November 2021. So, even though the tapering was announced it was, in fact, a dovish move as the length of asset purchases was made longer.
Overstretched AUD shorts?
Most of these drivers are not new and have been in place for some time, so this is not an obvious time to just sell the AUD. However, it does mean that there is a divergence in place between the RBNZ and the RBA. Last night’s GDP was a strong beat for New Zealand, so as long as New Zealand can contain COVID the outlook remains strong for the NZD. The RBNZ is planning on hiking interest rates once this year and four times next. Therefore, it makes sense to sell AUDNZD on the rallies. As long as COVID-19 remains under control then expect seller on rallies on obvious technical selling areas. Key resistance is marked below.
High Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD dips below 1.18 ahead of Lagarde, US Retail Sales
EUR/USD has dipped below 1.18 as a worsening market mood benefits the safe-haven dollar. ECB President Lagarde is set to speak later on. US Retail Sales are projected to show another month of falls.
GBP/USD retreats toward 1.38 ahead of data
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.38, down from higher levels, as concerns about global growth weigh on sentiment. The UK government reshuffle had no impact on markets. US retail sales are eyed.
Gold: Break below $1,780 will shift the bias back in favour of the bears
Gold witnessed fresh selling on Wednesday and reversed the previous day's positive move to one-week tops, triggered by the softer US CPI report. A weaker dollar failed to impress bulls or lend any support to the dollar-denominated commodity.
Bitcoin scales higher, taking altcoins with it
Bitcoin price sliced through crucial barriers, eyeing a retest of $52,920. Ethereum price vies to climb higher as bulls lock in on $4,000. Ripple price manages to hold above $1.05 support as bulls resurface.
US August Retail Sales Preview: Can gold turn bullish on a weak print?
The US Census Bureau will publish the Retail Sales report for August on Thursday, September 16, at 1230 GMT. Following July's contraction of 1.1%, investors expect sales to decline by 0.8% in August.