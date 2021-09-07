The AUD/NZD is very bearish. I expect the continuational move towards lower levels of support.

As the price is breaking below Q L4 and M L3, we can expect a bearish continuation move. Watch for M L5 and Q L5 as targets 1.0250-1.0200. The main point of this config is that the price has broken through Q L4 which is the 3-month breakout. It is also below M L4 which signifies for a double breakout point to the full TP.

The analysis has been done with the CAMMACD.Core System.

For more daily technical and wave analysis and updates, sign-up up to our ecs.LIVE channel.