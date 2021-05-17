AUD - Australian Dollar

The AUD recovered from a 1 week low of 0.7697 to open at 0.7782 against the USD this morning following less than expected US consumer spending data released Friday night. Retail sales figures came back at 0.0% compared to an expected figure of 1.0%.



The RBA will release their monetary policy meeting minutes midday Tuesday. It will outline a record of the RBA board’s meeting, and provide in-depth insights into the economic conditions that influenced their decision on how to set interest rates.

Key Movers

In addition to lower retail sales data, a preliminary survey conducted by the University of Michigan in the US that asked respondents to rate the relative level of current and future economic conditions deteriorated to 82.8, compared to last month figures of 88.3 and widely missing the market expectations of 90.2.



Later in the week, we can expect to see some major movements in the Euro as manufacturing and services PMI data will be released Friday afternoon. This data shows the level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers in the manufacturing and services industry.

Expected Ranges

AUD/CAD: 0.9300 - 0.9520 ▼



AUD/EUR: 0.6305 - 0.6510 ▼



GBP/AUD: 1.7810 - 1.8485 ▲



AUD/NZD: 1.0615 - 1.0845 ▼



AUD/USD: 0.7650 - 0.7895 ▲