AUD - Australian Dollar
The AUD recovered from a 1 week low of 0.7697 to open at 0.7782 against the USD this morning following less than expected US consumer spending data released Friday night. Retail sales figures came back at 0.0% compared to an expected figure of 1.0%.
The RBA will release their monetary policy meeting minutes midday Tuesday. It will outline a record of the RBA board’s meeting, and provide in-depth insights into the economic conditions that influenced their decision on how to set interest rates.
Key Movers
In addition to lower retail sales data, a preliminary survey conducted by the University of Michigan in the US that asked respondents to rate the relative level of current and future economic conditions deteriorated to 82.8, compared to last month figures of 88.3 and widely missing the market expectations of 90.2.
Later in the week, we can expect to see some major movements in the Euro as manufacturing and services PMI data will be released Friday afternoon. This data shows the level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers in the manufacturing and services industry.
Expected Ranges
AUD/CAD: 0.9300 - 0.9520 ▼
AUD/EUR: 0.6305 - 0.6510 ▼
GBP/AUD: 1.7810 - 1.8485 ▲
AUD/NZD: 1.0615 - 1.0845 ▼
AUD/USD: 0.7650 - 0.7895 ▲
IMPORTANT: This information has been prepared for distribution over the internet and without taking into account the investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any particular person. Oz Forex Foreign Exchange makes no recommendations as to the merits of any financial product referred to in this website, emails or its related websites. Please read our Product Disclosure Statement and our Financial Services Guide.
Regulated in Australia by ASIC (AFS Licence number 226 484)
© 2010 Copyright Oz Forex Foreign Exchange Pty Ltd ABN 65 092-375-703
OzForex Foreign Exchange Services
Member of FOS (Financial Ombudsman Service)
Full Member of AFMA (Australian Financial Markets Association)
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats towards 1.2100 amid US dollar rebound
EUR/USD drops back towards 1.2100 amid the US dollar's corrective bounce ahead of the European open. Economic concerns over China and UN headlines weigh on the market mood. Fedspeak and geopolitical news in focus.
GBP/USD holds steady below 1.4100 mark amid USD strength
GBP/USD maintains a bearish tone below 1.4100 in the early European session. A modest rebound in the US dollar keeps the advance limited for the pair. The new COVID-19 variant might disrupt the UK's plans for easing restrictions.
GBP/USD holds steady below 1.4100 mark amid USD strength
GBP/USD maintains a bearish tone below 1.4100 in the early European session. A modest rebound in the US dollar keeps the advance limited for the pair. The new COVID-19 variant might disrupt the UK's plans for easing restrictions.
Dogecoin Price remains on track to hit new all-time highs at $1
Dogecoin price shows resilience as it treads the demand zone extending from $0.489 to $0.522. The 100 four-hour SMA at $0.504 coincides with this range and adds credence to a potential bounce. Clearing the $0.569 resistance will allow DOGE to skyrocket 75% to $1.
Week Ahead on Wall Street: Don’t fight the Fed continues to be the narrative as data disappoints
Equity indices look set to close the week in positive mode despite poor retail sales data. Meme retail stocks roar back as Bitcoin struggles to hold 50,000. Big tech also sees flows as equity inflows continue for the 14th week.