AUD/USD rallies back
The US dollar continues downward as the market rules out a 50 basis point hike next month. The pair has recouped most of the losses from last week’s sell-off after bouncing off 0.6870 which coincides with the 20-day moving average. This is a sign that the directional bias has remained upward despite a speed bump. Momentum buyers may double down if the aussie closes above 0.7060, putting the August high of 0.7130 in the crosshairs. As the RSI retraces into neutral territory, 0.6950 is a fresh level to expect follow-up bids.
NZD/USD finds support
The New Zealand dollar inched higher as risk appetite gained traction across the board. On the daily chart, a bullish MA cross following a brief consolidation suggests that the rally may have picked up speed again. The previous swing low was contained within the demand zone 0.6330-0.6370, helping the bulls retain control of the price action. A break above the recent high of 0.6520 could trigger a runaway rally above 0.6600. 0.6420 is the immediate support in case the kiwi needs to build a stronger base.
Dow Jones 30 tests resistance
The Dow Jones 30 popped higher driven by hopes that US inflation has peaked. On the daily chart, the index is consolidating within 32500 and 34800 after clearing the mid-August high of 34200. This provides a wide swing range on the hourly chart as bulls and bears wrestle for control. The base of the January take-off 32900 is a key support and triggered traders’ ‘buy-the-dips’ instinct. 33300 is a fresh support and renewed buying interest would pave the way for a recovery to 34000 where selling pressure could start to reappear.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases toward 1.0850 ahead of Eurozone PMIs
EUR/USD is dropping toward 1.0850, erasing gains after Germany's Manufacturing PMI eased to 47.0 in Jan. The pair, however, remains supported amid a broad US Dollar weakness and sluggish Treasury yields ahead of EU PMI data.
GBP/USD hovers near 1.2400 ahead of UK PMI
GBP/USD keeps its range near 1.2400, as bulls take a breather ahead of the key UK activity data. The renewed Brexit concerns and UK political jitters remain a drag on the Pound Sterling. The renewed US Dollar weakness keeps the downside cushioned in Cable.
Gold bulls keep the reins beyond $1,917
Gold price refreshes a nine-month high as it picks up bids to $1,940 during the initial hour of Tuesday’s European session. In doing so, the bright metal cheers broad US Dollar weakness, as well as hopes of more demand from China, ahead of the monthly activity data.
Why Solana, Cardano and Polkadot holders are pouring capital into small caps in 2023
Holders on Ethereum-killer networks Solana, Cardano and Polkadot have started cycling into small market capitalization cryptocurrencies, hunting undervalued tokens.
Global flash PMIs, and the return of investor optimism?
At the conclusion of the latest WEF meeting in Davos, many of the leaders there were optimistic that the world would avoid a recession. Or, at least, if there was a recession, it would be short and shallow.