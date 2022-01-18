Overview:

Watch the video for a summary of this week’s news releases and a complete top down analysis of the AUDJPY. Review my previous AUDJPY analysis here.

AUDJPY Monthly:

Monthly support at 78.46 and 77.85, resistance at 85.80.

Monthly chart is in an uptrend showing higher tops and bottoms. However, MACD may be crossing down signalling a change in trend.

AUDJPY Weekly:

Weekly support at 82.01 and 78.83, resistance at 83.97.

Weekly chart is in a downtrend showing a lower bottom. Price has rallied and may be forming a lower top at the 83.97 weekly resistance level.

AUDJPY Daily:

Daily support at 82.32, resistance at 82.81.

Daily chart is in a downtrend showing a lower top and lower bottoms.

Looking for price to rally back to 83.10 to 83.38, 62% to 79% fib retracement area. Price rallying back to this area would present an ideal opportunity to sell for the next decline in line with the immediate downtrend.

Looking to sell a rally on the 4 hour chart. Watch the video for a full break down of my analysis on how you could trade this pair to the downside based on the 4 hour chart.

Target for the next move down would be the 78.83 weekly support level.

