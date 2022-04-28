Overview
A complete top down analysis of the AUDJPY trend reversal at 94.31 weekly resistance.
AUD/JPY monthly
Monthly support at 90.71, 90.29, and 86.24, resistance at 95.67.
Monthly chart is in an uptrend showing higher tops and bottoms. However, price is rejecting the 95.67 monthly resistance level.
AUD/JPY weekly
Weekly support at 90.71, resistance at 94.31.
Weekly chart is in an uptrend showing a higher top and bottom. Price has false broken the 94.31 weekly resistance level and has declined.
AUD/JPY daily
Daily support at 90.75, resistance at 92.39, 93.07, and 94.15.
Daily chart is in a downtrend showing a lower bottom. MACD has formed negative divergence.
Will price now rally and form a lower top at a daily chart resistance level for a further decline as we head into the month of May?
Looking to sell a rally on the 4 hour chart. Watch the video for a full break down of my analysis on how you could trade this pair to the downside based on the 4 hour chart.
Target for the next move down would be 90.29 monthly support, followed by 86.24 monthly support.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
