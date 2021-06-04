AUD/USD, NZD/USD, AUD/JPY
AUDUSD shorts at 100 month moving average resistance at 7770/80 worked perfectly as we break minor support at the May low at 7685/75. Holding below here is obviously negative for today.
NZDUSD crashed from 500 week moving average resistance at 7300/10 through minor support at 7230/20 but longs at 100 day moving average support at 7180/70 were stopped below 7160.
AUDJPY still sideways – holding below 8460 is more negative for today.
Daily analysis
AUDUSD outlook negative if we hold below the May low at 7685/75. Look for 7625/20, perhaps as far as the February/March/April low at 7570/60.
Key resistance at 7675/85 today. Shorts need stops above 7695. A break higher targets 7735/45. before important 100 month moving average resistance again at 7770/80.
NZDUSD longs at 100 dma support at 7180/70 stopped below 7160 for a sell signal targeting 7120/10 (5 pips away as I write) & 7090/80.
Strongest resistance for today at 7175/85. Shorts need stops above 7195. Further resistance at 7225/45.
AUDJPY tests 3 month trend line support at 8440/30. A break below 8420 targets the May low at 8400/8395. A break below 8390 is a sell signal for today targeting the 100 day moving average at 8335/25.
Holding 3 month trend line support at 8440/30 allows a recovery to 8470/80. Further gains test 2 week highs at 8510/20. A break higher this week targets the 2021 high at 8570/80.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
