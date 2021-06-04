AUD/USD, NZD/USD, AUD/JPY

AUDUSD shorts at 100 month moving average resistance at 7770/80 worked perfectly as we break minor support at the May low at 7685/75. Holding below here is obviously negative for today.

NZDUSD crashed from 500 week moving average resistance at 7300/10 through minor support at 7230/20 but longs at 100 day moving average support at 7180/70 were stopped below 7160.

AUDJPY still sideways – holding below 8460 is more negative for today.

Daily analysis

AUDUSD outlook negative if we hold below the May low at 7685/75. Look for 7625/20, perhaps as far as the February/March/April low at 7570/60.

Key resistance at 7675/85 today. Shorts need stops above 7695. A break higher targets 7735/45. before important 100 month moving average resistance again at 7770/80.

NZDUSD longs at 100 dma support at 7180/70 stopped below 7160 for a sell signal targeting 7120/10 (5 pips away as I write) & 7090/80.

Strongest resistance for today at 7175/85. Shorts need stops above 7195. Further resistance at 7225/45.

AUDJPY tests 3 month trend line support at 8440/30. A break below 8420 targets the May low at 8400/8395. A break below 8390 is a sell signal for today targeting the 100 day moving average at 8335/25.

Holding 3 month trend line support at 8440/30 allows a recovery to 8470/80. Further gains test 2 week highs at 8510/20. A break higher this week targets the 2021 high at 8570/80.

Chart