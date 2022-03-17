AUD/JPY technical analysis
-
The break above W H4 is possible.
-
W H5 is the target.
-
W H3 is interim support.
H4 chart EUR/USD
-
Swing 1.
-
Swing 2.
-
Swing 3.
-
Start of breakout.
-
Target.
The AUD/JPY is bullish. Positive tones are surrounding the Ukraine-Russia crisis right now and we see the risk-on scenario. Markets are bullish and equities are going up. The AUD/JPY is bullish and we should see a continuation of bullish trend above 87.00 The final target is 87.63. Buying the dips continues.
