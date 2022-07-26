Overview:

Watch the video for a summary of this week’s news releases and a complete top down analysis of the AUDJPY.

AUDJPY Weekly:

Weekly support at 91.41, resistance at 95.73 and 96.87.

Last week price rejected the 95.73 weekly resistance level. MACD is showing negative divergence highlighting a possible change in the longer term trend.

AUDJPY Daily:

Daily support at 93.68 and 91.95, resistance at 95.32.

Daily chart has rallied and failed at the 95.73 weekly resistance level. Watching for price to form a lower top for a move back down to test the 91.95-41 daily/weekly support level.

Watch the video for a full break down of my analysis on how you could trade this pair to the downside based on the 4 hour chart.