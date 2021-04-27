The AUD/JPY has made a strong resistance at the top. 88.6/W H4 camarilla/ATR pivot. We should see a move down.
1-2-3 pattern comes exactly at the resistance and we should see a strong move down. The move could happen today as there are a lot of sellers at the POC zone. See the wicks on the candlesticks. Targets are 84.01, 83.70 and 83.11. Additionally we also see a descending trend line at the top, between the points 1-3.
The analysis has been done with the CAMMACD.Core System.
