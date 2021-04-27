AUD/USD, NZD/USD, AUD/JPY
AUDUSD hit our target & strong resistance at 7800/10 where a high for the day was expected. We topped exactly here.
NZDUSD beat strong resistance again at 7210/20 & edges higher to 7242.
AUDJPY remains in a 2 month sideways trend. The pair beat strong resistance at 8380/90 to hit the next target & 1 month trend line resistance plus 500 week moving average at 8450/60. We topped exactly here.
Daily analysis
AUDUSD holding strong resistance at 7800/10 targets 7770 & first support at 7755/45 for profit taking on any shorts. Longs need stops below 7735. Best support at 7720/10. Longs need stops below 7695.
Key resistance at 7800/10. A break above 7820 opens the door to the March high at 7848/50. A break above 7865 should be a positive signal, targeting 7895/99 & as far as 8000.
NZDUSD held 3 pips from the next target of 7245/50. Outlook is positive & above we look for 7260/70, perhaps as far as 7285/90. Expect strong resistance at 7305/15 & a high for the week if tested.
First support at 7190/80. Longs need stops below 7165.
AUDJPY holding 1 month trend line resistance at 8450/60 targets first support at 8390/80. Further losses test 3 weeks lows at 8320/00. Watch for a low for the day. A break lower risks a slide to support at 8270/60. Longs need stops below 8255.
1 month trend line resistance at 8450/60. Shorts need stops above 8470. A break higher 8500 & 8534/45.
Chart
