The AUD/JPY market flow is showing signs of a potential bounce. The market is retracing.
If the market makes a retracement towards the POC zone within 94.00, we might see a move down. A potential move could be targeting 83.30, 83.02. The break of the 83.00 level should be targeting 82.62. Only if the price gets above 84.00, bears will be in danger. Selling the rallies is the option now.
The analysis has been done with the CAMMACD.Core System.
