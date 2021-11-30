Overview
Watch the video for a summary of this week’s news releases and a complete top down analysis of the AUDJPY. In this video, I review the monthly chart reversal and the weekly double top pattern forming at the 85.80 monthly resistance level.
AUD/JPY monthly
Monthly support at 77.85, resistance at 85.80.
Monthly chart is in an uptrend showing higher tops and bottoms. However, this month price has significantly sold off forming a railroad tracks candlestick pattern at the 85.80 monthly resistance level. This would suggest a further decline into December.
AUD/JPY weekly
Weekly support at 78.83, resistance at 82.01.
Weekly chart is in an uptrend but price has now clearly failed at the 85.80 monthly resistance level.
A weekly double top pattern is now forming at this resistance level. The long term target for the weekly double top pattern would be 69.90 if price clearly breaks below 77.85 monthly support.
AUD/JPY daily
Daily support at 80.40, resistance at 82.14.
Daily chart is in a downtrend showing lower tops and bottoms. Price last week broke below 82.01 weekly support.
Looking for price to rally and fail at 82.01 to 82.14 weekly/daily resistance area. Price failing at any one of these levels would present an ideal opportunity to sell for the next decline in line with the immediate downtrend.
Short term target for the next move down would be 78.83 weekly support.
Watch the video for a full break down of my analysis on how you could trade this pair to the downside based on the 4 hour chart.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases within range, holds above 1.1300
The American currency gathers momentum at the end of the day as Wall Street turned red, hinting at another wage of risk-aversion.
GBP/USD extends sideways grind around 1.3300 ahead of Powell's testimony
GBP/USD continues to move sideways around the 1.3300 handle on Wednesday after the data from the US failed to trigger a significant market reaction. The ADP Employment Change arrived at +534K in November, compared to the market expectation of 525,000. FOMC Chairman Powell will testify at 1500 GMT.
Gold still depressed despite the better market mood
Gold recovered on Wednesday alongside the market’s mood, currently trading in the $1,780.00 region. The bright metal advanced on easing demand for the American currency, as stocks turned green following Tuesday’s setback.
Bitcoin to blast off to $100,000 following Plan B’s Stock-to-Flow model
Analysts are evaluating the probability of Bitcoin hitting fresh all-time highs before the end of 2021. There is a spike in fear among Bitcoin traders, but open interest in the futures market remains high despite sell-off.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?