Overview

Watch the video for a summary of this week’s news releases and a complete top down analysis of the AUDJPY. In this video, I review the monthly chart reversal and the weekly double top pattern forming at the 85.80 monthly resistance level.

AUD/JPY monthly

Monthly support at 77.85, resistance at 85.80.

Monthly chart is in an uptrend showing higher tops and bottoms. However, this month price has significantly sold off forming a railroad tracks candlestick pattern at the 85.80 monthly resistance level. This would suggest a further decline into December.

AUD/JPY weekly

Weekly support at 78.83, resistance at 82.01.

Weekly chart is in an uptrend but price has now clearly failed at the 85.80 monthly resistance level.

A weekly double top pattern is now forming at this resistance level. The long term target for the weekly double top pattern would be 69.90 if price clearly breaks below 77.85 monthly support.

AUD/JPY daily

Daily support at 80.40, resistance at 82.14.

Daily chart is in a downtrend showing lower tops and bottoms. Price last week broke below 82.01 weekly support.

Looking for price to rally and fail at 82.01 to 82.14 weekly/daily resistance area. Price failing at any one of these levels would present an ideal opportunity to sell for the next decline in line with the immediate downtrend.

Short term target for the next move down would be 78.83 weekly support.

Watch the video for a full break down of my analysis on how you could trade this pair to the downside based on the 4 hour chart.