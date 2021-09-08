AUD/USD, NZD/USD, AUD/JPY

AUDUSD tests strong support at 7405/7395 through most of Tuesday.

NZDUSD dipped to strong support at 7090/80 & bottomed exactly here. Stop below 7070.

AUDJPY topped exactly at strong resistance at 8200/8210. Shorts need stops above 8230.

Daily analysis

AUDUSD overbought but no sell signal so the downside should be limited. First support at 7405/7395. Longs need stops below 7375. Strong support at 7335/25. Longs need stops below 7100.

Bulls need prices above 7420 to target 7440/50 for profit taking. Further gains can retest 7470/77.

NZDUSD holds strong support at 7090/80. Stop below 7070. A break lower targets 7055/50 & perhaps as far as 7030/25 for profit taking on any shorts.

Minor resistance at 7110/10 & again at 7150/70 but above here can target 7185 & minor resistance at 7205/15.

AUDJPY shorts at strong resistance at 8200/8210 target 8150/40 (hit) with strong support at 8110/00. Longs need stops below 8085.

Shorts at 8200/8210 stop above 8230. A break higher is a buy signal targeting strong resistance at 8270/80 for profit taking. Shorts need stops above 8290.

