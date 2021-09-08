AUD/USD, NZD/USD, AUD/JPY
AUDUSD tests strong support at 7405/7395 through most of Tuesday.
NZDUSD dipped to strong support at 7090/80 & bottomed exactly here. Stop below 7070.
AUDJPY topped exactly at strong resistance at 8200/8210. Shorts need stops above 8230.
Daily analysis
AUDUSD overbought but no sell signal so the downside should be limited. First support at 7405/7395. Longs need stops below 7375. Strong support at 7335/25. Longs need stops below 7100.
Bulls need prices above 7420 to target 7440/50 for profit taking. Further gains can retest 7470/77.
NZDUSD holds strong support at 7090/80. Stop below 7070. A break lower targets 7055/50 & perhaps as far as 7030/25 for profit taking on any shorts.
Minor resistance at 7110/10 & again at 7150/70 but above here can target 7185 & minor resistance at 7205/15.
AUDJPY shorts at strong resistance at 8200/8210 target 8150/40 (hit) with strong support at 8110/00. Longs need stops below 8085.
Shorts at 8200/8210 stop above 8230. A break higher is a buy signal targeting strong resistance at 8270/80 for profit taking. Shorts need stops above 8290.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops towards 1.1800 amid firmer USD, mixed ECB-speak
EUR/USD is edging lower towards 1.1800, as the US dollar firms up amid a cautious mood. Delta covid variant concerns keep investors unnerved. Conflicting messages from ECB policymakers weigh on the euro ahead of Thursday's monetary policy decision.
GBP/USD remains on the defensive below 1.3800 amid USD strength
GBP/USD records third straight day fall on Wednesday. US Dollar Index remains strong above 92.50 despite a downtick in the Treasury yields. Tax hike and Brexit concerns weighed on the prospects of the sterling.
XAU/USD clings to gains near $1,800, lacks follow-through
Gold attracted some buying on Wednesday and was seen hovering near daily tops, around the $1,800 mark during the early European session.
Solana price to retest all-time high at $195 as SOL remains unfazed by market crash
Solana price crashed roughly 17% from its opening price on September 7 but recovered quickly. A continuation of the uptrend will push SOL to retest the all-time high at $195.42. If bears produce a lower low below $139.14, it will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Will the ECB out-hawk the Federal Reserve?
This is the big question as we all get back to work after the US Labour Day holiday. With summer officially over, although it may not feel like that in London after July weather turned up two months’ late, the focus is back on what ...