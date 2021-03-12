AUD/JPY is setting up for a retracement

The AUD/JPY is in uptrend but the point 2 of retracement showed a nice move down. We could assume that we might see a further drop.
The POC zone 84.30-84.60 is the point 3 where we might see a move down. If momentum persists we should see the price going towards 83.45, 83.10 and 82.66. The invalidation of the setup comes above 85.00, if the market makes a new high. Today is Friday, so we might see profit taking that will lead the price down.
The analysis has been done with the CAMMACD.Core System.
For more daily technical and wave analysis and updates, sign-up up to our ecs.LIVE channel.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.1950 as Treasury yields rebound
EUR/USD extends the drop below 1.1950, pausing a three-day winning streak, with prominent analysts raising their year-end target for the US 10-year yield. the Eurozone's slow vaccine delivery and coronavirus lockdowns could keep the EUR bulls at bay
GBP/USD off the lows, regains 1.3950 amid mixed UK data
GBP/USD has bounced-off lows and recaptures 1.3950 despite mixed UK economic data. The cable remains undermined by broad-based US dollar strength, as the Treasury yields rebound on relfation trade.
XAU/USD flirts with three-day lows, around $1710 area
A fresh leg up in the US bond yields underpinned the USD and prompted fresh selling around gold. A modest pullback in the US equity futures extended some support to the safe-haven commodity.
Cardano price hints at a 25% breakout from a consolidation phase
Cardano price is traversing towards the apex of the symmetrical triangle pattern. A successful breakout could push ADA 25% in either direction. Transactional data shows a massive supply barrier that could deter an upswing.
RBLX Stock Price: Roblox Corp extends its gains as interest remains robust
Roblox is on a roll also on Thursday, with shares of the social video gaming company rising to $73.34 at the time of writing after hitting a new all-time high of $77.78. The company that only listed on Wednesday has been flirting with a valuation of $50 billion.