AUD/JPY is setting up for a retracement

The AUD/JPY is in uptrend but the point 2 of retracement showed a nice move down. We could assume that we might see a further drop.

The POC zone 84.30-84.60 is the point 3 where we might see a move down. If momentum persists we should see the price going towards 83.45, 83.10 and 82.66. The invalidation of the setup comes above 85.00, if the market makes a new high. Today is Friday, so we might see profit taking that will lead the price down.

The analysis has been done with the CAMMACD.Core System.

For more daily technical and wave analysis and updates, sign-up up to our ecs.LIVE channel.