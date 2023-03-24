Share:

Introduction

VolatilityMarkets momentum trade idea

According to AQR the quantitative hedge fund and Yale University, over the past 100 years markets moved in trends. Trends are successive upwards and downwards movements in price that occur at a greater frequency than would be predicted by randomness alone. The following trade idea is a momentum trade idea which takes the assumption that the market will continue moving in the way it has over the previous sessions. momentum trading, is different than trend trading due to the time horizon of the trade as momentum trades will happen intraday or over the course of a single session while trend trading is done over the course of a week or more.

Market summary

Price

AUDJPY last price was ¥ 86.173.

Trend analysis

In the short term AUDJPY has been accelerating lower. In the long term AUDJPY has been accelerating lower.

Value analysis

Over the past 20 days, the AUDJPY price increased 6 days and decreased 14 days.

For every up day, there were 2.33 down days.

The average return on days where the price increased is 0.6432%.

The average return on days where the price decreased is -0.7329%.

Performance

Over the past 20 Days, the price has decreased by -6.28% percent.

Over the past 20 days, the average return per day has been -0.314% percent.

Trade idea

Taking into account the long term trend accelerating lower, we propose a short trade idea with an overnight time horizon..

Trend trade idea

Chart

Sell $ 284,243 USD or 2.84 lots of AUDJPY, take profit at ¥ 85.6543 level with 25.0% odds for a $ 1,710 USD gain, stop out at ¥ 86.4762 with 50.06% odds for a $ 1,000 USD loss through an overnight time horizon

Intraday predictions

Chart

AUD/JPY trend analysis

AUDJPY

AUD/JPY value analysis

AUDJPY

AUD/JPY worst/best case scenario analysis

AUDJPY

Within 1 week, our worst case scenario where we are 95% certain that this level won't trade for AUDJPY, is $ 85.287065 , and the best case scenario overnight is $ 87.058969 . levels outside of this range are unlikely, but still possible, to trade. We are 50% confident that $ 86.4762 could trade and that $ 85.6543 could trade. These levels are within statistical probability.

Expected range

Chart

Within 1 week, our worst case scenario where we are 95% certain that this level won't trade for AUDJPY, is $ 85.287065 , and the best case scenario overnight is $ 87.058969 . levels outside of this range are unlikely, but still possible, to trade.

We are 50% confident that $ 86.4762 could trade and that $ 85.6543 could trade. These levels are within statistical probability.

Probability vs payout chart:

This graph contrasts the percentage payout of holding a position vs the probability that the payout occurs. The red and green columns represent the probability of stopping out and taking profit and their associated payouts.

Chart

Key takeaways

  • Price today ¥ 86.173.

  • Over the past 20 days, the AUDJPY price increased 6 days and decreased 14 Days.

  • For every up day, there were 2.33 down days.

  • The average return on days where the price increased is 0.6432%.

  • The average return on days where the price decreased is -0.7329%.

  • Over the past 20 Days, the price has decreased by -6.28% percent.

  • Over the past 20 days, the average return per day has been -0.314% percent.

  • Over the past 20 days, The price has on average been accelerating: 0.0626¥ per day lower

  • Over the last session, the price decreased by -1.2642 ¥.

  • Over the last session, the price decreased by -1.467 %.

  • Over the last session, the price accelerated by 0.8387¥.

