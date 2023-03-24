Introduction
VolatilityMarkets momentum trade idea
According to AQR the quantitative hedge fund and Yale University, over the past 100 years markets moved in trends. Trends are successive upwards and downwards movements in price that occur at a greater frequency than would be predicted by randomness alone. The following trade idea is a momentum trade idea which takes the assumption that the market will continue moving in the way it has over the previous sessions. momentum trading, is different than trend trading due to the time horizon of the trade as momentum trades will happen intraday or over the course of a single session while trend trading is done over the course of a week or more.
Market summary
Price
AUDJPY last price was ¥ 86.173.
Trend analysis
In the short term AUDJPY has been accelerating lower. In the long term AUDJPY has been accelerating lower.
Value analysis
Over the past 20 days, the AUDJPY price increased 6 days and decreased 14 days.
For every up day, there were 2.33 down days.
The average return on days where the price increased is 0.6432%.
The average return on days where the price decreased is -0.7329%.
Performance
Over the past 20 Days, the price has decreased by -6.28% percent.
Over the past 20 days, the average return per day has been -0.314% percent.
Trade idea
Taking into account the long term trend accelerating lower, we propose a short trade idea with an overnight time horizon..
Trend trade idea
Sell $ 284,243 USD or 2.84 lots of AUDJPY, take profit at ¥ 85.6543 level with 25.0% odds for a $ 1,710 USD gain, stop out at ¥ 86.4762 with 50.06% odds for a $ 1,000 USD loss through an overnight time horizon
Intraday predictions
Probability vs payout chart:
This graph contrasts the percentage payout of holding a position vs the probability that the payout occurs. The red and green columns represent the probability of stopping out and taking profit and their associated payouts.
Volatility Markets provides trend following trade ideas for momentum traders. The Volatility Markets Newswire measures the direction and acceleration of a security and then structures a trade idea to capitalize on the trend. While trends have been shown to exist in markets over the past 100 years, they are no guarantee of future asset prices. You should take these ideas lightly and at your own risk.
