Join Senior Market Strategist & Trading Mentor Duncan Cooper as he watches price levels on the AUDJPY daily and 15 min charts.
AUD/JPY daily chart on ACY MT4
Price has rejected the 91.41 weekly support level.
91.59-41 the Central Pivot Point and weekly support level.
Watching for price to decline and hold at this intraday support area for a further advance targeting a move back up to the 95.73 weekly resistance level.
